Statement on the National Crime Agency’s adoption of South Yorkshire child sexual abuse investigation

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has agreed to lead and continue an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse by former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers, following a request by the force to do so.

The investigation will be carried out by officers from Operation Stovewood - the NCA’s enquiry into allegations of non-recent sexual abuse in Rotherham – under the direction of the IOPC.

Philip Marshall, head of Operation Stovewood, said:

“The National Crime Agency will ensure that victims remain at the heart of this investigation, as we continue the extensive work that South Yorkshire Police has begun.

“Though our investigation will be independent of South Yorkshire Police, we will work closely with the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure that victims receive the best service and support as the investigation is transferred to us.

“I encourage any further victims, or anyone with information that might help our investigation, to please contact the National Crime Agency by calling our 24-hour phone line or emailing the investigation team. Alternatively they can contact the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Victims or anyone with information that may assist the investigation are encouraged to contact the IOPC, email OpStovewoodIntel@nca.gov.uk or call the NCA on 0370 496 7622 quoting “Operation Stovewood”.

Operation Stovewood was formed in 2014 after the NCA was formally asked by the Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police to lead an independent investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

It was set up by the NCA with the goals of supporting victims, pursuing offenders and rebuilding public confidence.

Its investigations have to date resulted in the conviction of 47 offenders who have so far received prison sentences totalling more than 1,300 years, including concurrent sentences.