National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Statement on the National Crime Agency’s adoption of South Yorkshire child sexual abuse investigation
The National Crime Agency (NCA) has agreed to lead and continue an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse by former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers, following a request by the force to do so.
The investigation will be carried out by officers from Operation Stovewood - the NCA’s enquiry into allegations of non-recent sexual abuse in Rotherham – under the direction of the IOPC.
Philip Marshall, head of Operation Stovewood, said:
“The National Crime Agency will ensure that victims remain at the heart of this investigation, as we continue the extensive work that South Yorkshire Police has begun.
“Though our investigation will be independent of South Yorkshire Police, we will work closely with the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure that victims receive the best service and support as the investigation is transferred to us.
“I encourage any further victims, or anyone with information that might help our investigation, to please contact the National Crime Agency by calling our 24-hour phone line or emailing the investigation team. Alternatively they can contact the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”
Victims or anyone with information that may assist the investigation are encouraged to contact the IOPC, email OpStovewoodIntel@nca.gov.uk or call the NCA on 0370 496 7622 quoting “Operation Stovewood”.
Operation Stovewood was formed in 2014 after the NCA was formally asked by the Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police to lead an independent investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse in Rotherham.
It was set up by the NCA with the goals of supporting victims, pursuing offenders and rebuilding public confidence.
Its investigations have to date resulted in the conviction of 47 offenders who have so far received prison sentences totalling more than 1,300 years, including concurrent sentences.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/statement-on-the-national-crime-agency-s-adoption-of-south-yorkshire-child-sexual-abuse-investigation
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Suspected people smuggler detained in Birmingham08/08/2025 13:05:00
A man suspected of being involved in an organised crime group which smuggled people to the UK in small boats has been arrested by the National Crime Agency.
Police to get cutting edge technology to tackle grooming gangs06/08/2025 13:12:00
Access to AI-enabled investigation tools expanded to all police forces in England and Wales, helping officers identify, expose and take down criminal networks.
Drugs smuggler jailed for 14 years after failed £11m class A plot06/08/2025 11:25:00
A man has been jailed for 14 years following the discovery of £11m worth of class A drugs hidden in an air compressor.
Corrupt airport manager jailed for Colombia cocaine plot05/08/2025 14:15:00
A corrupt airport security manager who helped cocaine smugglers try to bring drugs into the UK has been jailed for 16-and-a-half years, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Operation Stovewood - man charged with five counts of rape04/08/2025 14:15:00
A man has been charged with five counts of raping a child more than 15 years ago.
Two charged and firearm seized from Birmingham flat04/08/2025 10:05:00
A man and a woman have been charged after the National Crime Agency (NCA) seized a firearm and ammunition from a property in Birmingham
Four arrested by NCA suspected of picking up drugs dropped off the coast04/08/2025 09:05:00
Four men have been arrested by the National Crime Agency after several hundred kilos of drugs were seized from a boat in Somerset
NCA works with Bulgarian partners to make major seizure of small boats01/08/2025 11:20:00
National Crime Agency officers have worked with Bulgarian law enforcement partners to seize a consignment of 25 boats that was due to be transported across Europe for use by people smugglers in the English Channel.
Cannabis farm mastermind who posed as property mogul jailed for more than six years30/07/2025 16:10:00
The head of an organised crime group who posed as a property developer to run a multi-million pound network of cannabis factories staffed by illegal migrants has been jailed for more than six years, following a National Crime Agency investigation.