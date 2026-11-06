Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Statement on the sentencing of Joshua Wong
Joint statement from the foreign ministries of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Joshua Wong was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment following a further charge under the National Security Law (NSL). This comes just months after leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance were convicted under the same legislation. These are further examples of how the NSL is being used to target individuals for political expression and participation. We call for an immediate end to all unjust prosecutions of individuals charged under the NSL and urge the authorities in China and Hong Kong to uphold their international commitments and honour the rights and freedoms guaranteed to the people of Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration (1984).
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statement-on-the-sentencing-of-joshua-wong
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Defending media freedom and the safety of journalists: UK statement to the OSCE, November 202606/11/2026 15:10:00
Ambassador Neil Holland reaffirms UK support for media freedom and the safety of journalists across the OSCE region. He called for journalists held by Russia to be released, attacks investigated, perpetrators held accountable and participating States to uphold their commitments to independent media (05 November 2026).
History cannot justify changing borders by force: UK statement to the OSCE06/11/2026 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland yesterday rejected Russia’s selective historical claims to Ukrainian territory, stressing that modern borders rest on international law and commitments between sovereign states.
International Development Minister speech at Education Cannot Wait Replenishment Conference06/11/2026 12:30:00
Kirsty McNeill yesterday made a speech at the Education Cannot Wait Replenishment Conference on 05 November 2026. She outlined the UK's commitment to supporting the continued provision of education during times of crisis.
Joint Communiqué between the UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls and Members of the Romanian parliamentary delegation, 22 October 202605/11/2026 16:10:00
A joint communiqué to enhance co-operation through leadership and solidarity.
Russia must show the evidence behind its claims: UK statement to the OSCE05/11/2026 14:10:00
UK Senior Military Advisor, Colonel Joby Rimmer, condemns Russia's deadly strikes on Ukrainian civilians, including in Dnipro and Komyshuvakha, and challenges Russia's use of unverified sources, unsupported attributions and undated photographs as evidence at the Forum for Security Co-operation (04 November 2026).
The UK is deeply concerned by the growing threats to information integrity: UK Statement at the UN Fourth Committee05/11/2026 11:20:00
Statement by Ed Thicknesse, UK Deputy Spokesperson, at the UN Fourth Committee on Information Integrity
New Ukrainian GCSE to help young people preserve their heritage04/11/2026 15:22:00
Landmark qualification will help pupils preserve their language and cultural heritage while opening doors to future opportunities
Protecting the world’s most biodiverse coral reef ecosystems04/11/2026 14:20:00
Supported by the UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF), Indonesia is scaling solutions to protect its globally significant coral reefs supporting food security, sustainable livelihoods, and greater climate resilience.
Bringing clean solar power to communities in Bangladesh04/11/2026 13:15:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance is helping Bangladesh sustain clean, affordable electricity for millions of people in rural and off-grid communities.