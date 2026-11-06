Statement on the sentencing of Joshua Wong

Joint statement from the foreign ministries of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Joshua Wong was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment following a further charge under the National Security Law (NSL). This comes just months after leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance were convicted under the same legislation. These are further examples of how the NSL is being used to target individuals for political expression and participation. We call for an immediate end to all unjust prosecutions of individuals charged under the NSL and urge the authorities in China and Hong Kong to uphold their international commitments and honour the rights and freedoms guaranteed to the people of Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration (1984).