Statement on the U.S.- UK SME Dialogues

Statement following the fifth meeting of the UK-U.S. SME Dialogues in Boston, Massachusetts.

On June 22, over 75 UK and U.S. small and medium sized businesses joined Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for North America, Emma Wade-Smith and Deputy United States Trade Representative, Jayme White, in Boston.

The re-establishment of the UK-U.S. SME Dialogues was announced by UK Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai at the UK-U.S. Trade Dialogues earlier this year. The 5th SME Dialogue in Boston follows previous SME Dialogues before the pandemic and highlights the ongoing commitment from both countries to supporting and enhancing UK-U.S. SME trade, including those owned by under-represented groups and women entrepreneurs, and those in disadvantaged communities.

During the session, there were a series of panel discussions with a diverse group of stakeholders from the UK and U.S. business community. The sessions covered opportunities for SMEs in emerging technologies, how SMEs can drive post-pandemic recovery, and access to capital for SMEs and start-ups.

The next SME Dialogue will be held in the UK in the Autumn, where we will build on these discussions.