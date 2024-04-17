Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
Statement on the UK - U.S. SME Dialogues - Northern Ireland
Statement follows the eighth meeting of the UK - U.S. SME Dialogues in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
On 16 April 2024, the 8th UK - U.S. SME Dialogue was held in Belfast, Northern Ireland with over 85 UK and U.S. small and medium-sized businesses and business organisations participating.
The Dialogue is convened by the Department for Business and Trade with the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the Department of Commerce, and the Small Business Administration. We were delighted to have the United States Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Joseph Kennedy III, attend the Dialogue and speak about the importance of the UK-U.S. relationship and the special place Northern Ireland has in that partnership.
SMEs are the backbone of the UK-U.S. trading relationship, and the Dialogue reflects the ongoing commitment from both countries to supporting and enhancing UK - U.S. SME trade.
During the Dialogue, attendees discussed the opportunities for SMEs in the Creative Industries, Intellectual Property and how SMEs can harness digitalisation to expand their business and grasp the opportunities of the digital economy. Attendees also discussed the barriers that SMEs face in exporting and importing, including access to SME finance.
Northern Ireland has a unique trading position and is a story of energy, creativity and innovation leading the way in future technologies and creative industries, making it one of the most exciting areas to do trade in the UK.
We know that SMEs play a huge part in spurring local economies. That’s why, we are committed to working together to forge closer trade and investment ties with the U.S. and taking practical steps to enable our two countries to do business with each other more easily.
During the Dialogue, we announced the launch of the UK and U.S. Intellectual Property (IP) toolkits, which have been produced to inform UK and U.S. SMEs about protecting their IP within the other country and the tools available to help them.
Doing Business Toolkit: This toolkit contains advice, Top Tips and resources for SMEs looking to grow their business in the UK and export to exciting markets such as the U.S.
E-Commerce Toolkit: Advice for UK SMEs selling online to the U.S.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statement-on-the-uk-us-sme-dialogues-northern-ireland
Latest News from
Department for Business & Trade
Government ramps up work to secure supplies of medicines and smartphone chips17/04/2024 15:15:00
Government has taken further action to help secure the UK's supplies of critical goods with the launch of the new Critical Imports Council.
UK and U.S. to clamp down harder on the trade of Russian metals15/04/2024 11:12:00
The recent (12 April 2024) action brings the world’s two largest metal exchanges into the scope of existing bans.
Industry Minister celebrates multibillion-pound green tech funding milestone for UK aerospace sector11/04/2024 14:20:00
Industry Minister Alan Mak celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) and a landmark £3.6 billion funding milestone.
UK and Ukraine sign new defence pact10/04/2024 14:05:00
The UK and Ukraine sign a new defence agreement to encourage cooperation on defence and industrial issues.
UK Artists On Course For Royalty Windfall Down Under02/04/2024 09:25:00
UK artists will earn new royalties when their work is resold in Australia through the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement.
UK takes major step towards joining Indo-Pacific trade bloc21/03/2024 11:05:00
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership Act receives Royal Assent.
New report seeks to end ineffective business EDI practices20/03/2024 15:15:00
The independent Inclusion at Work Panel has today published a report on the state of equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) business practices in the UK.
British businesses to benefit as UK launches new trade talks with Turkey14/03/2024 16:05:00
The UK has today launched talks with Turkey on a new, modernised trade deal.