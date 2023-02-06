Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Statement on UK Athletics' position on trans people’s participation in athletics
We are concerned that UK Athletics’ interpretation of the “sporting exemption” set out in section 195 of the Equality Act 2010 is inaccurate, in particular the interpretation of how that provision interacts with the Gender Recognition Act 2004.
Their interpretation is at odds with our position that Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) holders can be lawfully excluded under the ‘sporting exemption’ in the Equality Act for reasons of fair and safe competition. We do not believe the For Women Scotland judgment altered this position.
Section 195 (1) creates a general exemption to enable sporting organisations to discriminate on grounds of sex in relation in sporting activity and provides that sports can be lawfully segregated where an activity is ‘affected by gender’. Gender affected activity is defined as follows:
“A gender-affected activity is a sport, game or other activity of a competitive nature in circumstances in which the physical strength, stamina or physique of average persons of one sex would put them at a disadvantage compared to average persons of the other sex as competitors in events involving the activity”.
Section 195 (2) then additionally permits organisations to discriminate on grounds of gender reassignment where this is necessary to secure:
- Fair competition; or
- The safety of competitors
It is therefore likely to be lawful for a sporting body or organisation to adopt a trans exclusive policy in relation to gender-based sporting competition where they can evidence that it is necessary to do so in order to secure fair competition or the safety of competitors. This understanding of the law has not altered following the Court of Session's decision in For Women Scotland and other sporting bodies agree with this interpretation.
We reached out to UK Athletics and offered to discuss the legal advice underpinning their statement. We are disappointed that they have chosen to publicise their inaccurate advice and we would urge all organisations to consult our website which explains equality law and how it relates to these issues.
Notes to Editors
- See the UK’s Sports Councils Guidance for Transgender Inclusion in Domestic Sport, September 2021 [external website]
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/statement-uk-athletics-position-trans-people%E2%80%99s-participation-athletics
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
EHRC response following judgment on Ms M Glover v Lacoste03/02/2023 16:25:00
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission response following judgment on Ms M Glover v Lacoste
Human Rights watchdog warns United Nations of concerns over economic, social and cultural rights in Britain02/02/2023 15:20:00
Significant societal trends risk compromising the social, economic and cultural rights of people in England and Wales, according to a report to the United Nations from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog highlights barriers faced by those challenging social care decisions in Scotland27/01/2023 13:05:00
Some adults receiving social care in Scotland are unsure of how to challenge decisions about their care, according to new research published by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) yesterday.
More must be done to protect children’s rights, warns Britain’s equality watchdog24/01/2023 15:15:00
EHRC report to the UN raises concerns with education for children in Britain
EHRC response following High Court judgment on AAA and others -v- Secretary of State for the Home Department19/01/2023 15:15:00
On 19 December 2022, the High Court judged that the government’s migration and economic development partnership policy is compatible with the UK’s obligations under international and domestic law.
Joint call for Scotland’s colleges and universities to address inequalities18/01/2023 13:15:00
The Scottish Funding Council (SFC) and the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) have come together to identify the most persistent inequalities in Scotland’s colleges and universities and pave the way for their removal.
Statement following the announcement of the Conversion Practices Bill18/01/2023 09:15:00
We welcome this announcement from the UK government.
New Commissioner appointed to the EHRC17/01/2023 13:15:00
Joanne Cash has been appointed as a Commissioner for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), as announced by the Government Equalities Office.