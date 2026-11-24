Paul Arnold, CEO, said:

“We are aware that Meta has launched its Muse AI product in the UK.

“Agentic AI has significant potential to benefit people and businesses, from saving time on everyday tasks to driving innovation and growth across the economy. For people to benefit from these technologies with confidence, privacy must be built into consumer-facing agentic products from the outset.

“We have been clear with Meta about its responsibilities under data protection law prior to launch, particularly the requirement to ensure that users and the wider public can meaningfully understand and control how their personal data is used in the Muse product.

“Meta has committed to a voluntary monitoring and reporting scheme with the ICO to ensure we can scrutinise the technology, the user experience and feedback as it is developing.

“Like any organisation developing or deploying AI agents, Meta is responsible for ensuring that its products fully comply with UK data protection law.

“We have set out our initial expectations about consumer facing agentic AI products, as well as the work under way to understand and manage emerging risks from consumer-facing AI.

“We are monitoring the rollout of agentic AI products more broadly and continue to engage with major AI developers and deployers to support responsible innovation while ensuring people’s rights are protected.”