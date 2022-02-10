CCW
Statement on water quality in Stapleford and Great Shelford
We understand that customers in Stapleford and Great Shelford will want to see reassurance and full transparency following reports in the media about the quality of drinking water supplied by Cambridge Water to their homes last year.
We are in regular contact with the company and would encourage any customer of Cambridge Water who has concerns to refer to the company website for the latest information and updates.
Original article link: https://www.ccwater.org.uk/blog/2022/02/09/statement-on-drinking-water-quality-in-stapleford-and-great-shelford/
