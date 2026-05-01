Statement: Our response to Golders Green attack

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England, yesterday responded to the antisemitic terrorist attack in Golders Green, London.

“Yesterday’s antisemitic terrorist attack in Golders Green, London, is deeply shocking and distressing, particularly as it follows a series of targeted incidents in the last few weeks.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the wider Jewish community.

“At Arts Council England, we are here to invest in and celebrate every place and all communities across England. Today, we reiterate and reinforce our commitment to backing the talent and ambition of Jewish artists and creative professionals across the arts, museums and libraries, and to ensuring Jewish audience members and participants continue to engage with and enjoy art and culture in the places where they live. It is intolerable that any member of any community should be prevented from enjoying culture or working safely in our sector due to discrimination or fear.

“We are taking action to address the growing problem of antisemitism and to support the Jewish community. Over the last year we have been speaking to representatives of the community about how we can tackle anti-Jewish racism and how we can help the Jewish cultural community to thrive. We are working with the Antisemitism Policy Trust to explore developing tailored training and guidance; we are convening conversations with Jewish people in the cultural sector to discuss what support we can offer them; and we are investing in the cultural ambition of Jewish creative practitioners. We fund many excellent Jewish cultural institutions, and we are in discussion with the Board of Jewish Deputies about how the Arts Council can work with them to develop the UK’s first Jewish Cultural Month, a nationwide celebration of Jewish Culture. We continue to listen, learn and respond to what we are hearing to offer solidarity and on-going assistance. At this difficult time, we want to make sure that the Jewish community knows they belong, and that we are here to help.”