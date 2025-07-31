Statement regarding further child sex abuse reports by Rotherham victim-survivors against former South Yorkshire Police officers

We first became aware of child sex abuse complaints from victim-survivors relating to former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers when we received a referral from SYP in October 2024 and instructed the force to carry out an investigation, under our direction and control. This means that the IOPC is responsible for the investigation and all of the key decisions. Since the investigation began, three former SYP officers have been arrested.

This is a highly sensitive and complex investigation and we decided SYP would carry out the investigative enquiries given it has the specialist expertise and resources. The fact the force had already undertaken significant investigative work before we became aware of this matter was another factor in our decision – one of the officers had already been arrested at the time SYP first referred the matter to us in October 2024.

We were assured by the force that none of the investigating officers had either worked with any of the former officers under investigation or were themselves investigated as part of Operation Linden. We are satisfied that there is no conflict of interest, but as a matter of course, we keep these matters regularly under review during directed investigations.

We have been in contact with solicitors representing some of the victim-survivors regarding further reports of offending to ensure that any new complaints are investigated. The investigation has since widened to involve complaints from six women.

We want victim-survivors to feel confident that all complaints will be treated extremely seriously and sensitively. We encourage any victim-survivors or any witnesses to come forward if they have not already done so.