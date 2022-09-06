Statement regarding Lambeth shooting

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation following an incident involving firearm officers from the Metropolitan Police in Lambeth, south London, last night (5 September).

At this early stage it is believed a man was fatally shot during the police response to reports of a suspect vehicle.

We were notified by the MPS of the incident shortly after 11pm and we declared an independent investigation shortly before midnight.

IOPC investigators were sent to the scene and the post incident procedures to start gathering evidence.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident.

Our investigation remains in the very early stages.