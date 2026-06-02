Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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Statement regarding our investigation into contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight officers had with Henry Nowak
Statement given regarding our investigation into contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight officers had with Henry Nowak.
IOPC Director Derrick Campbell:
“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with everyone affected by Henry Nowak’s tragic death.
"Our independent investigation into the contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight officers had with Mr Nowak immediately prior to his death on 4 December, including the use of handcuffs by officers and the first aid provided, remains ongoing.
“Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from the force, which we received the same day.
“We acknowledge that this case has raised questions about the actions of the attending officers and we are aware that a few minutes of police body worn footage has been issued by the force following the conclusion of criminal proceedings.
“As part of our ongoing investigation we are reviewing a large amount of police body worn footage, which we need to consider in context with other evidence we have obtained, including reviewing material presented during the murder trial, as we establish the full circumstances.
“Now that criminal proceedings have concluded, we are planning to meet with Mr Nowak’s family and provide them with updates about our investigation.
“The officers involved are currently being treated as witnesses, however as with all investigations, this is kept under review throughout.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/statement-regarding-our-investigation-contact-hampshire-and-isle-wight-officers-had-henry
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