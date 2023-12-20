Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Statement regarding the Department for Education’s guidance for schools and colleges in England on gender questioning children
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission comments on the Department for Education’s guidance for schools and colleges in England on gender questioning children
A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission said:
“While the EHRC was not involved in the development of this draft, we welcome its long-awaited publication, which represents a step towards clarifying the law in this complex and evolving area.
“The guidance provides practical advice to schools and colleges in England, which we will carefully consider in detail, before responding to the Department for Education’s consultation in due course.”
Notes to Editors
- On 22 September 2023, the EHRC published updated Technical Guidance for Schools in England and Scotland, on legal obligations for schools under the Equality Act 2010.
