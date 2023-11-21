Statement regarding the outcome of the Independent External Review of Lancashire Police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case.

John Edwards, Information Commissioner said:

“It’s important that lessons can be learned from this tragic case, particularly around what information can be shared during a fast-paced investigation.

“What should be clear from this report, which we contributed to, is that there are stringent laws protecting how personal information is used and shared in the UK. Police must demonstrate that sharing personal information is proportionate and necessary to protect the public and investigate crime.

“Our thoughts remain with Nicola Bulley's family and friends.”