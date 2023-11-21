Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Statement regarding the outcome of the Independent External Review of Lancashire Police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case
Statement regarding the outcome of the Independent External Review of Lancashire Police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case.
John Edwards, Information Commissioner said:
“It’s important that lessons can be learned from this tragic case, particularly around what information can be shared during a fast-paced investigation.
“What should be clear from this report, which we contributed to, is that there are stringent laws protecting how personal information is used and shared in the UK. Police must demonstrate that sharing personal information is proportionate and necessary to protect the public and investigate crime.
“Our thoughts remain with Nicola Bulley's family and friends.”
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/11/statement-regarding-the-outcome-of-the-independent-external-review-of-lancashire-police-s-handling-of-the-nicola-bulley-case/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Information Commissioner seeks permission to appeal Clearview AI Inc ruling20/11/2023 12:25:00
The UK Information Commissioner is seeking permission to appeal the judgment of the First Tier Tribunal (Information Rights) (Tribunal) on Clearview AI Inc (Clearview).
Former NHS secretary found guilty of illegally accessing medical records17/11/2023 12:25:00
A former NHS employee has been found guilty and fined for illegally accessing the medical records of over 150 people.
What to consider when using online forms to receive information requests16/11/2023 11:10:00
Are you using online forms to receive information requests?
‘Be smarter than your smart tech’ – ICO issues top tips for consumers buying smart devices on Black Friday16/11/2023 10:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has shared its top tips to support consumers shopping smart tech this Black Friday.
Assessing data protection practices of UK tracing agents14/11/2023 12:25:00
Blog posted by: Anthony Luhman, ICO Director of PACE Projects and Interim Director of Investigations, 14 November 2023.
ICO and European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) sign Memorandum of Understanding09/11/2023 12:25:00
The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which reinforces their common mission to uphold individuals’ data protection and privacy rights, and cooperate internationally to achieve this goal.
An apology from the ICO to Dame Alison Rose06/11/2023 16:20:00
The ICO recently investigated a complaint from Nigel Farage.
Information Commissioner’s Office issues three fines totalling £170,000 for illegal direct marketing02/11/2023 12:25:00
Three companies offering financial services have been fined £170,000 collectively by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for illegal direct marketing under the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR).
ICO reprimands University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust for lost referrals31/10/2023 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust after a computer system caused some patient referrals to be delayed or lost altogether.