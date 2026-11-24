Statement given yesterday by United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the 31st Conference of the States Parties of the OPCW.

Mr Chair, Director-General, Excellencies, Distinguished Delegates,

I would like to begin by congratulating you, Mr Chair, and by thanking the Director-General and the Technical Secretariat for their work in preparing this Conference.

Director-General Dallafior, we welcome the energy and purpose you have brought to your first months in office, and to this, your first Conference. You have the UK’s full support.

Mr Chair,

The Chemical Weapons Convention is one of the great achievements of multilateral disarmament. It has helped rid the world of entire declared stockpiles of chemical weapons, strengthened our ability to detect and respond to their use, and established a clear global norm: chemical weapons have no place in our world.

But we should be clear-eyed.

That norm is under greater pressure than at any time since this Convention was signed. That pressure comes from state- and non-state actors prepared to violate their obligations. It comes from the changing nature of conflict. And it comes from rapidly developing technologies, including artificial intelligence, which offer opportunities for peaceful chemistry and verification but could also change the nature and prevalence of the threat we face.

How we respond will matter. The choices States Parties make now will determine whether the Convention is strengthened for the decades ahead, or whether the norm we have built together is allowed to erode.

Mr Chair,

The UK’s view is clear: the gravest threat to the Convention is Russia.

The pattern of Russian non-compliance is well established. In 2018, Russian operatives used a Novichok nerve agent on British soil, an attack which led to the death of Dawn Sturgess and endangered thousands. In 2020, Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok-family agent and highly likely killed with epibatidine in 2024. And today in Ukraine, Russian armed forces continue to use toxic chemicals on the battlefield.

These violations cannot be left unanswered.

That is why thorough investigation and independent evidence matter.

The United Kingdom commends the national report published last week by Ukraine. The Technical Secretariat has confirmed that the report’s methodology meets its own high standards. The investigation was thorough. The methodology is credible. And the conclusions are clear: Russia is deploying Riot Control Agents on the battlefield against Ukraine. It is violating Article 1 of the Chemical Weapons Convention. It is putting us all at risk.

These conclusions should concern everyone in this room. And when we are concerned by threats to our security, it is natural to want to know the source of that threat. That is why the necessary next step is clear: independent OPCW identification of those responsible. We call on states parties to support this next step.

Mr Chair,

Chemical weapons use in Ukraine is not the only cause for concern.

The United Kingdom remains concerned by allegations of chemical weapons use in Sudan, particularly reports suggesting more systematic use. If substantiated, such use would pose a grave threat not only to the people of Sudan but to the wider region.

We once again call on Sudan to complete a thorough, transparent, impartial and credible national investigation into these allegations and share its findings with the OPCW, transparently and in full, as soon as possible.

We also note allegations of toxic chemical use elsewhere. All such allegations should be assessed impartially and on the evidence, and we encourage the Technical Secretariat to continue monitoring them and keep States Parties informed.

Mr Chair,

Despite this backdrop, there are also reasons for optimism.

In Syria, we welcome continued progress towards addressing the legacy of the Assad regime’s chemical weapons programme, particularly the verified destruction of 42 chemical munitions in August, an important practical step towards the complete and verified elimination of remaining chemical weapons and related materials.

We know that much remains to be done: destroying all remnants of the former regime’s programme; investigating past use; identifying perpetrators; and ensuring accountability.

But the progress we are now seeing matters.

Syria has made a positive choice: to cooperate rather than obstruct; to confront the legacy of chemical weapons rather than conceal it.

States Parties should support that choice. It enhances the security of Syria, its people, and the region. The United Kingdom will continue to provide technical, diplomatic and financial support to Syria and the OPCW as this work moves forward. Today, I am delighted to announce an additional donation of £350,000 to the OPCW’s Syria Missions Trust Fund, taking total UK donations to that fund to £3.85m since the Assad regime fell – the largest contribution of any state party. This sits alongside the £7m that the UK has already made available for Syrian led destruction efforts.

Mr Chair,

These challenges demand a capable, properly resourced Organisation.

The United Kingdom therefore supports the revised 2027 Programme and Budget. We particularly welcome the return to 241 Article VI inspections, and the resources allocated to the Syria mission. Verification is the cornerstone of the Convention and one of our most important means of building confidence between States Parties.

But restoring inspection numbers cannot be the extent of our ambition.

The Sixth Review Conference in 2028 gives us an opportunity for substantial reform of the OPCW’s verification regime: ensuring it remains scientifically credible, operationally effective and capable of responding to technological change.

That same principle applies to emerging technology. Artificial intelligence can support more efficient working, scientific analysis and the peaceful uses of chemistry. But its rapid development may also alter proliferation risks.

The OPCW must anticipate those changes rather than react to them. States Parties should use the period before the Review Conference to ensure that the Convention’s implementation, the Secretariat’s expertise and our verification tools remain fit for purpose.

Mr Chair,

Recent decisions show what is possible when States Parties choose cooperation.

We welcome the Executive Council’s unanimous support for the revised budget and for the decision to strengthen the OPCW’s capacity for biotoxin analysis.

These practical decisions, achieved by consensus, will make this Organisation stronger. They show that even at a difficult geopolitical moment we can still act collectively.

And political commitments must be matched by practical support.

That is why I am announcing today that the United Kingdom is providing around £100,000 in support of CHEMEX Africa II. We are delighted to support this important exercise strengthening Africa’s chemical emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

On top of this, and following our initial package of support announced earlier this year, the United Kingdom has also just agreed a further £230,000 in voluntary contributions to strengthen chemical safety and security, laboratory capacity and technical expertise across OPCW Member States. As part of this package, we are particularly pleased to continue our support for regional chemical security training in the Caribbean.

And driven by a shared determination to address the threat posed by non-state and terrorist actors seeking to acquire or use chemical weapons, the UK was also pleased to support INTERPOL’s Global Congress for Chemical Security. The threat of chemical terrorism remains an important priority, and we will continue working with partners, including through the Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

The UK also hosted the 28th Chemical Weapons Demilitarisation Conference in October, and was honoured by the attendance of the OPCW Director-General.

These contributions and broad support will help States Parties develop capabilities, strengthen protection against chemical threats and support the peaceful uses of chemistry.

Taken together, this means that for the period of 2024-2026 the UK is currently the largest voluntary contributor to the OPCW.

This demonstrates that when the United Kingdom makes commitments under this Convention, we are prepared to back them with practical and financial support.

Mr Chair,

This Organisation has undergone extraordinary change during its lifetime. It successfully oversaw the destruction of the world’s declared chemical-weapons stockpiles. Today the OPCW confronts a different set of challenges.

A State Party is repeatedly using toxic chemicals in war. Allegations of use are emerging in other conflicts. Science and technology are evolving rapidly. And the international system on which arms control depends is under increasing strain.

But this is also an opportunity.

We have a Sixth Review Conference ahead of us. We have scientific expertise, independent verification mechanisms and an Organisation capable of adapting when States Parties give it the mandate and resources to do so.

The question is therefore not whether the OPCW can respond to this new era.

The question is whether States Parties will choose to enable it to do so.

The choices we make now, on compliance, verification, accountability, technology, international cooperation and resources, will shape the strength of this Convention for years to come.

The United Kingdom will make those choices with one objective in mind: that future generations inherit a world in which the prohibition on chemical weapons is stronger, not weaker, than the one entrusted to us.

Thank you.