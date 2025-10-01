Information Commissioner's Office
Statement: Update on Imgur investigation
We are aware of reports that the social media platform Imgur is currently not available in the UK. Imgur's decision to restrict access in the UK is a commercial decision taken by the company.
Earlier this year, as part of an update on our Children’s code strategy, we announced an investigation into MediaLab AI Inc (MediaLab). The investigation relates to how MediaLab’s Imgur social media platform uses children’s information and its approach to age assurance.
Tim Capel, ICO Interim Executive Director - Regulatory Supervision, yesterday said:
“We reached our provisional findings on this investigation, and we issued a notice of intent to impose a monetary penalty on MediaLab on 10 September 2025.
“Our findings are provisional and the ICO will carefully consider any representations from MediaLab before taking a final decision whether to issue a monetary penalty.
“We have been clear that exiting the UK does not allow an organisation to avoid responsibility for any prior infringement of data protection law, and our investigation remains ongoing.
“This update has been provided to give clarity on our investigation, and we will not be providing any further detail at this time.
“Safeguarding children’s personal information is a key priority for the ICO and our Children’s code strategy outlines our key interventions in this area. Keeping children safe online is the responsibility of the companies offering online services to them and we will continue to hold them to account.”
