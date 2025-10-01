Statement: Update on Imgur investigation

We are aware of reports that the social media platform Imgur is currently not available in the UK. Imgur's decision to restrict access in the UK is a commercial decision taken by the company.

Earlier this year, as part of an update on our Children’s code strategy, we announced an investigation into MediaLab AI Inc (MediaLab). The investigation relates to how MediaLab’s Imgur social media platform uses children’s information and its approach to age assurance.

Tim Capel, ICO Interim Executive Director - Regulatory Supervision, yesterday said: