Statement: Water companies must not add to households’ worries with poor service

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) says water companies must not add to the worries of households through poor service.

CCW has responded to Ofwat’s annual water company performance report which sets out a number of areas where water companies are falling short of the standards customers expect. It highlights a fall in customer satisfaction, poor performance on pollution and a failure by the vast majority of companies to meet targets to reduce household consumption of water – a key part of wider efforts to ease the growing pressure on water resources.

Emma Clancy, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said: