Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Statements following the sentencing of Michael Webber
Statements from the Minister for Veterans and People, and Assistant Chief of the General Staff, following the sentencing of Michael Webber recently (31 October 2025).
Minister for Veterans and People, Louise Sandher-Jones MP recently said:
The death of Jaysley-Louise Beck was a tragedy and her loss continues to be felt across the Army and wider Defence community. My thoughts are with her loved ones and we remain profoundly sorry for the failure to protect her.
Today’s sentencing does not diminish the profound loss felt by her family, friends and the wider community, but it does represent an important step on the journey to justice.
Let me be clear: there is no place for criminal or unacceptable behaviours within the military. All those who choose to serve our country, particularly our newest recruits, must be able to do so free from abuse, and with the dignity and respect they deserve. We are honouring Jaysley’s legacy by bringing about crucial reform, to provide a place where people are proud to work and have faith in the service justice system.
The Army has accepted the failings identified by the Service Inquiry in full and has also responded to the recommendations to improve Service life across its culture, policies, and practices. However, there is more work to be done. As a Minister and Army veteran, this mission is deeply personal to me, and I am committed to driving the necessary change to prevent this from happening again.
Anyone – military or civilian – who has been a victim of serious crime in the Defence community can contact our confidential crime line on 0800 085 0658, which is available 24/7.
Likewise, if you have been affected by a serious crime and are unsure of your next steps, you can contact the Victim Witness Care Unit (VWCU) on 07974 074259 to get advice and support on the next steps.
Major General Jon Swift, Assistant Chief of the General Staff (ACGS), recently said:
To Jaysley-Louise Becks family, we continue to offer our sincerest condolences. We will always be profoundly sorry for the failings that were identified at Jaysley’s inquest in February.
The end of this court martial is another traumatic step in the journey for Jaysley’s family, and we acknowledge that today’s outcome has come too late for their beloved daughter. We are sorry we didn’t listen to Jaysley when she first reported her assault.
We are determined to make sure the same mistakes don’t happen again. Since Jaysley’s death we have introduced a significant cultural reform programme, alongside the ‘Raising our Standards’ programme. We are making improvements in how we train our people in appropriate behaviours, how we assess and select our leaders, and to build the trust our people place in us to address every complaint.
I am grateful to the Defence Serious Crime Command for its investigation into Webber and the Service Prosecuting Authority for bringing this case to conclusion.
Following Jaysley’s inquest, work is ongoing to make lasting and effective change. Change, that will give service personnel the confidence they need to report sexual offences and inappropriate behaviours, knowing that they will be listened to.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statements-following-the-sentencing-of-michael-webber
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Defence Housing Strategy: A £9bn ‘generational renewal' for forces family housing and 100,000 new homes on MOD land to drive growth03/11/2025 14:20:00
The MOD is announcing its new Defence Housing Strategy, with £9bn to improve over 40,000 military homes.
Veterans and families get safe homes as £4.5 million awarded to housing providers31/10/2025 13:15:00
Veterans who bravely served our country will get the homes they deserve, as £4.5 million is awarded to 19 housing providers across the UK, to build 45 new homes and make critical common area improvements.
Boost for British Armed Forces as UK and Germany sign major contract for next-generation bridging equipment31/10/2025 11:15:00
UK and Germany sign new contract for world-leading bridging equipment in latest milestone for landmark defence partnership
UK and Qatar step up defence relationship with new agreement30/10/2025 16:15:00
Britain’s security will be strengthened through a new defence agreement signed with Qatar on Wednesday.
Graves of missing Bedfordshire Officers of World War 1 identified in Belgium29/10/2025 14:10:00
The lives of two Second Lieutenants who served in the Bedfordshire Regiment in World War 1 have finally been commemorated. Their identification as officers of the Bedfordshire Regiment was made from their boots, clothing and buttons.
Graves of lost World War 1 Marines identified in France and Belgium29/10/2025 13:05:00
The hrave of Reginald Clarence Rogers MM (Military Medal), who was born in Kent, has now been marked at Serre Rd No.2 Cemetery, France, whilst Thomas William Brogan, born in Surrey, has been commemorated in a special service at St George’s Memorial Church, Ypres, Belgium.
20,000 UK jobs secured as Türkiye buys 20 Typhoon jets in biggest fighter jet deal in a generation28/10/2025 16:22:00
Thousands of skilled UK jobs have been secured for years to come as the UK and Türkiye sign a deal worth up to £8 billion for 20 UK Typhoon fighter jets – the biggest fighter jet exports deal in a generation.
Wales benefits from £1.1 billion defence investment backing thousands of skilled jobs28/10/2025 16:03:00
Welsh communities are benefiting from significant defence investment that is backing high-quality careers across the nation.