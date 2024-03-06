Met Office
|Printable version
State-of-the-art underwater robots to play crucial role
The National Oceanography Centre and the Met Office are collaborating to gather data which will improve the accuracy of weather forecasting and generate a better analyses of the state of the North Sea.
Cutting-edge underwater gliders, operated by engineers from National Oceanography Centre (NOC), navigate through the North Sea taking measurements, such as salinity and temperature, which are delivered to the Met Office in near real-time.
The project, which will operate for the next three years, aims to dramatically improve the collection and distribution of data from the North Sea.
The new temperature and salinity data will be fed daily into Met Office forecast models and is part of a wider programme to increase the amount of observational data for ingestion into models run on the new supercomputer and will support the continuous work by the Met Office to improve forecast accuracy.
NOC’s specialist team of engineers have extensive experience in remotely operating gliders in challenging conditions and are able to provide the infrastructure for the Met Office to gather more accurate real-time ocean data.
Marine gliders. Credit: National Oceanography Centre.
Observations Network Manager at the Met Office, Jim Trice, said:“Understanding the relationship between the atmosphere and the ocean is key to improve understanding of weather and climate. This data has given us greater insight into vital aspects that form the weather systems that affect us every day.”
The NOC has partnered with the Met Office since the 1990’s, developing ocean models that underpin these developments in weather forecasting capability. The success over the last year has led the Met Office to recently extended the contract with NOC to provide these measurements for a further three years.
Speaking on the partnership Stephen Woodward, Engineering Manager, said: “The National Oceanography Centre excels in supplying innovative technology, which include our state-of-the-art gliders, to institutions like the Met Office. The gliders we are providing are capable of operating independently for long periods of time whilst their cutting-edge sensors excel at gathering crucial information about the state of our oceans.
“Securing a better understanding of ocean circulation and the data gathering potential of gliders is a key driving factor behind the project. It will be vital to inform future ocean modelling conditions and weather patterns, and, in time, this will support decision making in vital UK services, such as search and rescue, counter-pollution, and ocean biodiversity.”
Dr Charlotte Williams, Physical Oceanographer at NOC, concluded: “Over the next 3 years the NOC gliders will collect an unprecedented amount of data from the North Sea that will feed into Met Office forecasting simulations. This data will consist of what will be thousands of measurements of the temperature and salt content of the North Sea, important drivers in ocean-atmosphere interactions."
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2024/marine-gliders
Latest News from
Met Office
Warmest February on record for England and Wales04/03/2024 13:15:00
England and Wales had their respective warmest Februarys on record according to provisional Met Office statistics in what was a mild and wet month for many.
Wet and windy weather to continue21/02/2024 16:15:00
Met Office warnings have been issued with wet and windy weather continuing for many through much of this week.
A precautionary approach required to avoid large-scale collapse of the Amazon forest16/02/2024 13:15:00
The Amazon is a complex dynamical system with extraordinarily diverse terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems which are home to more than 10% of Earth’s biodiversity, as well as 40 million people.
Turning cold06/02/2024 15:15:15
Cold air moving in from the north will see temperatures fall for many this week, increasing the chance of wintry hazards and a warning for snow issued for some.
Our changing weather patterns: a tale of abrupt transitions06/02/2024 11:15:00
Our weather is notoriously changeable – that is partly what makes it one of the nation’s talking points. But peering through the statistics a striking pattern emerges: one where the weather oscillates abruptly between different and contrasting phases lasting for a while before the next phase in the sequence begins to dominate.
A month of contrasts for January’s weather05/02/2024 16:15:00
January 2024 brought a month of contrasts to the UK weather, with three named storms, a significant spell of cold, wintry weather and finally a new UK daily maximum temperature record for January.
Turning colder with snow risk for some05/02/2024 14:10:00
Cold air from the north will drop temperatures for many this week, with an increased chance of wintry hazards and a warning for snow issued for some.
Solar maximum in sight – but when will it be?30/01/2024 13:15:00
Throughout autumn and winter there have been a number of sightings of the Northern Lights, or the aurora borealis, in the UK.