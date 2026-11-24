Change needed to protect frontline services.

Trade unions’ engagement will be central to the future shape of public services, but change is needed to ensure that growing pressure on vital frontline services can be met, the Deputy First Minister has said.

Speaking at the Unite Scottish policy conference in Dundee, Jenny Gilruth also recognised the questions raised by staff and unions about what reform will look like.

But she added:

“The status quo is not an option. Without meaningfully changing how we deliver services, the pressures and demand facing public services will outstrip the resources available to sustain them.

“The choice is not between public service reform and protecting public services. It’s about how we use the opportunities that come with reform to protect them.”

Ahead of the Scottish budget next week, the Deputy First Minister warned that public finances are under considerable pressure, with the Scottish block grant for 2027-28 having seen a £650 million real terms reduction by the UK Government which is driving need for reform.

“Workers, households, businesses and public services have all faced increasing pressures over recent years," Ms Gilruth added.

"Over a decade of austerity from Westminster. A Brexit vote, which this country rejected, but the impact of which has been endured by our people, regardless. A global pandemic. Now a cost-of-living crisis."

Frontline staff delivering services on the ground every day understand those services, the Deputy First Minister yesterday said.

“They understand where systems work. They understand where duplication exists,” Ms Gilruth added.

“And very often, they know better than anyone where things could be improved. We need that expertise.

“The purpose of reform must be to protect and improve services, strengthen prevention, remove duplication and ensure resources reach the frontline.”

Background

UK Budget delivers real cut to Scotland’s funding – gov.scot