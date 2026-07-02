Statutory panel chair appointments confirmed for FCA listing authority and practitioner panels

The FCA has announced Kirsty Cooper will take up the role as Chair of the Listing Authority Advisory Panel (LAAP). Clare Woodman and Matt Hammerstein have been reappointed as Chair of the FCA Markets Practitioner Panel and Chair of the FCA Practitioner Panel.

The panels play an important role helping the FCA develop policy – representing the interests of consumers and financial services firms, including smaller regulated firms.

Welcoming the appointments, FCA Chair Ashley Alder said:

'I am pleased to welcome Kirsty to the role of Chair of the LAAP at a time of profound change across markets. Clare and Matt will continue their great work leading the practitioner-focused panels enabling input from practitioners and market participants.

'Also, thank you to the outgoing Chair of the LAAP, Mandy Gradden. Mandy has worked tirelessly supporting the FCA’s ambitious programme of innovation and reform of the market.'

Kirsty Cooper, Non-Executive Director, Scottish Widows Group and Aon UK, said:

'I am delighted to be joining the Listing Authority Advisory Panel as Chair and look forward to working with the Panel members to deliver on our priorities. The Panel provides the FCA with an essential link to the perspective of the primary markets and continues to play a key role in advising the FCA on emerging policy priorities and market challenges.'

Clare Woodman, CEO Morgan Stanley & Co International, said:

'Having seen first-hand the value of close engagement between industry and the FCA, I am very pleased to continue serving as Chair of the Markets Practitioner Panel. As financial markets evolve, that dialogue is more important than ever. The UK continues to be a key global financial centre, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the Panel and the FCA to support and drive markets forward, ensuring capital is allocated efficiently and high standards are maintained.'

Matt Hammerstein, CEO, Barclays UK Corporate Bank, said:

'It’s a privilege to continue to chair the FCA Practitioner Panel. The Panel plays a vital role in helping the FCA understand the real‑world impact of its policies and ensuring they deliver the right outcomes. In the current operating environment, and with an increased focus on the FCA’s secondary objective to support UK competitiveness and growth, that role is more important than ever.'

Kirsty will take up the position of Chair from 1 July, with Clare and Matt reappointed to continue from 1 August.

Notes to editors