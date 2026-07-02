Financial Conduct Authority
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Statutory panel chair appointments confirmed for FCA listing authority and practitioner panels
The FCA has announced Kirsty Cooper will take up the role as Chair of the Listing Authority Advisory Panel (LAAP). Clare Woodman and Matt Hammerstein have been reappointed as Chair of the FCA Markets Practitioner Panel and Chair of the FCA Practitioner Panel.
The panels play an important role helping the FCA develop policy – representing the interests of consumers and financial services firms, including smaller regulated firms.
Welcoming the appointments, FCA Chair Ashley Alder said:
'I am pleased to welcome Kirsty to the role of Chair of the LAAP at a time of profound change across markets. Clare and Matt will continue their great work leading the practitioner-focused panels enabling input from practitioners and market participants.
'Also, thank you to the outgoing Chair of the LAAP, Mandy Gradden. Mandy has worked tirelessly supporting the FCA’s ambitious programme of innovation and reform of the market.'
Kirsty Cooper, Non-Executive Director, Scottish Widows Group and Aon UK, said:
'I am delighted to be joining the Listing Authority Advisory Panel as Chair and look forward to working with the Panel members to deliver on our priorities. The Panel provides the FCA with an essential link to the perspective of the primary markets and continues to play a key role in advising the FCA on emerging policy priorities and market challenges.'
Clare Woodman, CEO Morgan Stanley & Co International, said:
'Having seen first-hand the value of close engagement between industry and the FCA, I am very pleased to continue serving as Chair of the Markets Practitioner Panel. As financial markets evolve, that dialogue is more important than ever. The UK continues to be a key global financial centre, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the Panel and the FCA to support and drive markets forward, ensuring capital is allocated efficiently and high standards are maintained.'
Matt Hammerstein, CEO, Barclays UK Corporate Bank, said:
'It’s a privilege to continue to chair the FCA Practitioner Panel. The Panel plays a vital role in helping the FCA understand the real‑world impact of its policies and ensuring they deliver the right outcomes. In the current operating environment, and with an increased focus on the FCA’s secondary objective to support UK competitiveness and growth, that role is more important than ever.'
Kirsty will take up the position of Chair from 1 July, with Clare and Matt reappointed to continue from 1 August.
Notes to editors
- The statutory panels were set up to make and maintain effective arrangements for consulting consumers and practitioners on the extent to which the FCA’s general policies and practices are consistent with its general duties, as set out in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended). Further information about the statutory panels.
- Appointments of the Chairs of the statutory panels are agreed by the FCA Board and approved by the Treasury.
- Kirsty Cooper is a Non-executive Director and Chair of the People Committee at Scottish Widows Group and a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Risk and Compliance Committee at Aon UK Group Limited. Kirsty's career has spanned over 30 years in the Insurance and Financial Services sector. Latterly, she was Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, Head of the Office of the Chairman and an Executive Committee member at Aviva plc until December 2023. Throughout Kirsty’s career at Aviva, she held various roles including Interim Chief People Officer and has managed regulatory affairs, public policy, corporate sustainability and group investigations. She was formerly Senior Independent Director of HM Land Registry and the Royal Opera House. Kirsty received a CBE in 2024 for her work in supporting the Dormant Assets Scheme.
- Clare Woodman is Head of EMEA, Latin America and Canada and is CEO of Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. She is a member of both the global operating and management committees and chair of Morgan Stanley Europe SE. Clare was previously Global Chief Operating Officer for Morgan Stanley’s Institutional Securities Group. Clare holds a number of senior positions across industry organisations, including Chair of the US-UK Business Council. She is a Trustee of the Morgan Stanley International Foundation, overseeing the firm’s philanthropic efforts in EMEA. She is also an active sponsor of the firm’s Women's Business Alliance and is Senior Advisor of the FT Financial Literacy and Inclusion Campaign. Clare studied at the London Business School, where she obtained her MBA, and in 2020 was awarded a CBE for Services to Finance.
- Matt Hammerstein is the CEO of Barclays UK Corporate Bank. Prior to this, Matt was the CEO of Barclays Bank UK, covering Retail Banking, Business Banking and Barclaycard UK. He was the former Head of Retail Lending, covering both the secured and unsecured lending businesses. Matt joined Barclays in 2004 as Director of Group Strategy, later progressing to become the Group Chief of Staff. He went on to manage Barclays Group Corporate Strategy and Corporate Relations, Barclays Customer and Client Experience in Retail and Business Banking and Barclays UK Retail Products and Segments. Before joining Barclays, Matt was a Senior Management Consultant at Marakon Associates where he worked for 12 years in the financial services, consumer products and energy sectors within the Americas and Europe. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Yale University, and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Matt is a member of the Group Executive Committee, Charities Aid Foundation America Board and is also an active ambassador in Barclays for inclusion and wellbeing.
- Find additional information about the FCA Practitioner Panel, Listing Authority Advisory Panel and FCA Markets Practitioner Panel.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/statutory-panel-chair-appointments-confirmed-fca-listing-authority-and-practitioner-panels
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