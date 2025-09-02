Valuation Office Agency
|Printable version
Stay informed about your business rates
Be the first to know about changes to your property’s value by registering for a business rates valuation account.
Commercial property valuations are changing later this year. Be the first to know what this means for you.
Sign up for a business rates valuation account to find out what your future rateable value will be. Business rates are based on the ‘rateable value’ of your property.
You can use your business rates valuation account to:
- check the details we hold
- let us know if something is wrong
- see how your property’s valuation was worked out.
Get your business rates valuation account today and claim your property.
Every three years, the Valuation Office Agency updates the rateable values of all business properties in England and Wales to reflect changes in the property market. This is called a ‘revaluation’.
The next revaluation is scheduled to come into effect on 1 April 2026, based on the open market rental value of a property on 1 April 2024.
Alan Colston, Chief Valuer at the VOA, yesterday said:
We publish future property valuations a few months before they come into effect.
This means businesses can check that the facts we hold about their property are correct. They can also estimate their future bill and plan their future business rates liability.
We encourage you to sign up for a business rates valuation account sooner rather than later, so you are ready.
It’s important to remember though that a property’s rateable value is not the same as its business rates bill.
Local councils calculate business rates bills by multiplying the rateable value by a ‘multiplier’ then applying any reliefs.
You can also use your business rates valuation account to tell the VOA if you believe your current property valuation is incorrect. But you must do this by 31 March 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/stay-informed-about-your-business-rates
Latest News from
Valuation Office Agency
Third business rates agent suspended23/01/2025 13:15:00
VOA continues its investigation into potential breaches of its standards.
Temporary suspension of business rates agents08/01/2025 15:05:00
Agents suspended as the VOA investigates a potential breach of its standards.
Statistics on business floorspace18/12/2024 09:15:00
We’re asking for your views on how we share some of our statistics.
Sharing more information on business rates valuations07/11/2024 12:15:00
The VOA has published details about how it will improve the information it discloses on business rates valuations.
Warning of false claims17/06/2024 15:15:15
Be aware false claims about deadlines to appeal the 2023 list for business rates.
Council Tax: your questions answered11/04/2024 14:05:00
Explaining the process for challenging your Council Tax band and answering some common questions.
VOA launches 2024 surveyor returner programme11/03/2024 11:33:00
The programme is open to qualified chartered surveyors who have had a break from the profession.
Providing trade information for self-catering holiday lets13/02/2024 13:05:00
The VOA is asking some owners of self-catering holiday lets for further information about their property.