Stay informed about your business rates

Be the first to know about changes to your property’s value by registering for a business rates valuation account.

Commercial property valuations are changing later this year. Be the first to know what this means for you.

Sign up for a business rates valuation account to find out what your future rateable value will be. Business rates are based on the ‘rateable value’ of your property.

You can use your business rates valuation account to:

check the details we hold

let us know if something is wrong

see how your property’s valuation was worked out.

Get your business rates valuation account today and claim your property.

Every three years, the Valuation Office Agency updates the rateable values of all business properties in England and Wales to reflect changes in the property market. This is called a ‘revaluation’.

The next revaluation is scheduled to come into effect on 1 April 2026, based on the open market rental value of a property on 1 April 2024.

Alan Colston, Chief Valuer at the VOA, yesterday said:

We publish future property valuations a few months before they come into effect. This means businesses can check that the facts we hold about their property are correct. They can also estimate their future bill and plan their future business rates liability. We encourage you to sign up for a business rates valuation account sooner rather than later, so you are ready. It’s important to remember though that a property’s rateable value is not the same as its business rates bill.

Local councils calculate business rates bills by multiplying the rateable value by a ‘multiplier’ then applying any reliefs.

You can also use your business rates valuation account to tell the VOA if you believe your current property valuation is incorrect. But you must do this by 31 March 2026.