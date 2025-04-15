Stay vigilant for ticket fraud ahead of top events and concerts this summer

Action Fraud urge those planning to buy tickets or attend this summer’s events and concerts to stay vigilant to criminals, with the total combined loss increasing nearly 50% from 2023 to £9.7 million in 2024.

Data revealed there was a rise in both ticket fraud reporting and financial losses in 2024 from 2023. The combined reported financial loss for 2023 was £6,694,955, which went up by 47 per cent in 2024 to £9,794,034. Ticket fraud reporting also revealed there was a total of 9,826 ticket fraud reports in 2024, an 11 per cent increase from 8,719 reports in 2023.

Action Fraud, the national fraud and cybercrime reporting service, has launched a ticket fraud awareness campaign ahead of the summer, urging people to stay alert for criminals who are trying to sell tickets online or on social media for top events and sold-out concerts.

The warning comes as reporting insights revealed June and July had the highest levels of reporting, with 1,067 reports of ticket fraud in June and 887 in July.

Claire Webb, Acting Director of Action Fraud, yesterday said:

“With £9.7 million lost to ticket fraud last year, Action Fraud is urging people who are heading to the top events and those looking for last minute ticket deals this summer to stay vigilant and recognise the signs of ticket fraud. “Beware of fraudsters trying to take advantage by selling fake tickets to popular or sold-out events online or on social media, especially if you receive unsolicited or unexpected messages offering tickets. “Protect yourself from ticket fraud: ensure you buy your tickets securely by checking for the STAR logo, and using either an official agent, a reputable ticket exchange site or going directly to the venue’s box office. Requests for payment via bank transfer is a sign of fraud: always pay with a credit card if you can. Follow Action Fraud’s advice for more tips on how to protect yourself.”

Jonathan Brown, Chief Executive of the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR), yesterday said:

“Buying from a STAR member means you’re getting tickets from a trusted, authorised seller who follows our strict code of practice. It also gives you the added protection of access to our approved Alternative Dispute Resolution service, should anything go wrong. “With another packed summer of gigs and festivals ahead, it’s vital that fans don’t let fraudsters cash in on the excitement. Scammers are getting smarter, but so can consumers. By following Action Fraud’s advice and sticking to safe, verified sources, you can make sure your ticket leads to the real experience - not a costly disappointment.”

Of the reports made to Action Fraud last year, 38 per cent of reports (3,771) mentioned concert tickets, 23 per cent of reports (2,351) mentioned travel and 16 per cent of reports (1,617) mentioned sporting events.

How to protect yourself from ticket fraud:

Only buy tickets from the venue’s box office, official promoter or agent, or a well-known ticketing website.

Avoid paying for tickets by bank transfer, especially if buying from someone unknown. Using a credit card gives you a better chance of recovering the money if you become a victim of fraud.

The password you use for your email account, as well as any other accounts you use to purchase tickets, should be different from all your other passwords. Use three random words to create a strong and memorable password, and enable 2-step verification (2SV).

Be wary of unsolicited emails, texts or adverts offering unbelievably good deals on tickets.

Is the vendor a member of STAR? If they are, the company has signed up to their strict governing standards. STAR also offers an approved Alternative Dispute Resolution service to help customers with outstanding complaints. For more information visit star.org.uk/buy_safe.

If you receive a suspicious email, report it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) at report@phishing.gov.uk. For more advice on how to stay secure online, please visit cyberaware.gov.uk.

Find out how to protect yourself from fraud: https://stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk

If you have been a victim of fraud, report it at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, report it to Police Scotland on 101.