Action Fraud
|Printable version
Stay vigilant for ticket fraud ahead of top events and concerts this summer
Action Fraud urge those planning to buy tickets or attend this summer’s events and concerts to stay vigilant to criminals, with the total combined loss increasing nearly 50% from 2023 to £9.7 million in 2024.
Data revealed there was a rise in both ticket fraud reporting and financial losses in 2024 from 2023. The combined reported financial loss for 2023 was £6,694,955, which went up by 47 per cent in 2024 to £9,794,034. Ticket fraud reporting also revealed there was a total of 9,826 ticket fraud reports in 2024, an 11 per cent increase from 8,719 reports in 2023.
Action Fraud, the national fraud and cybercrime reporting service, has launched a ticket fraud awareness campaign ahead of the summer, urging people to stay alert for criminals who are trying to sell tickets online or on social media for top events and sold-out concerts.
The warning comes as reporting insights revealed June and July had the highest levels of reporting, with 1,067 reports of ticket fraud in June and 887 in July.
Claire Webb, Acting Director of Action Fraud, yesterday said:
“With £9.7 million lost to ticket fraud last year, Action Fraud is urging people who are heading to the top events and those looking for last minute ticket deals this summer to stay vigilant and recognise the signs of ticket fraud.
“Beware of fraudsters trying to take advantage by selling fake tickets to popular or sold-out events online or on social media, especially if you receive unsolicited or unexpected messages offering tickets.
“Protect yourself from ticket fraud: ensure you buy your tickets securely by checking for the STAR logo, and using either an official agent, a reputable ticket exchange site or going directly to the venue’s box office. Requests for payment via bank transfer is a sign of fraud: always pay with a credit card if you can. Follow Action Fraud’s advice for more tips on how to protect yourself.”
Jonathan Brown, Chief Executive of the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR), yesterday said:
“Buying from a STAR member means you’re getting tickets from a trusted, authorised seller who follows our strict code of practice. It also gives you the added protection of access to our approved Alternative Dispute Resolution service, should anything go wrong.
“With another packed summer of gigs and festivals ahead, it’s vital that fans don’t let fraudsters cash in on the excitement. Scammers are getting smarter, but so can consumers. By following Action Fraud’s advice and sticking to safe, verified sources, you can make sure your ticket leads to the real experience - not a costly disappointment.”
Of the reports made to Action Fraud last year, 38 per cent of reports (3,771) mentioned concert tickets, 23 per cent of reports (2,351) mentioned travel and 16 per cent of reports (1,617) mentioned sporting events.
How to protect yourself from ticket fraud:
- Only buy tickets from the venue’s box office, official promoter or agent, or a well-known ticketing website.
- Avoid paying for tickets by bank transfer, especially if buying from someone unknown. Using a credit card gives you a better chance of recovering the money if you become a victim of fraud.
- The password you use for your email account, as well as any other accounts you use to purchase tickets, should be different from all your other passwords. Use three random words to create a strong and memorable password, and enable 2-step verification (2SV).
- Be wary of unsolicited emails, texts or adverts offering unbelievably good deals on tickets.
- Is the vendor a member of STAR? If they are, the company has signed up to their strict governing standards. STAR also offers an approved Alternative Dispute Resolution service to help customers with outstanding complaints. For more information visit star.org.uk/buy_safe.
If you receive a suspicious email, report it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) at report@phishing.gov.uk. For more advice on how to stay secure online, please visit cyberaware.gov.uk.
Find out how to protect yourself from fraud: https://stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk
If you have been a victim of fraud, report it at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. In Scotland, report it to Police Scotland on 101.
Original article link: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/news/ticket_fraud
ActionFraud is the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre.
We provide a central point of contact for information about fraud and cyber crime.
The easiest way to report fraud and cyber crime is by using our online reporting tool.Report
Latest News from
Action Fraud
Protect your online accounts from hackers and enable 2SV: Action Fraud issue new warning about social media and email account hacking as new data is revealed.18/03/2025 10:20:00
This year Action Fraud and Meta are encouraging the public to protect their social media and email accounts as data shows there were more than 35,000 reports made last year.
Don’t let fraudsters trip you up this summer: new alert issued as people look to snap up online holiday deals25/02/2025 10:20:00
People looking to snap up online holiday deals ahead of the summer are being warned to stay extra alert and do their research before booking their getaways, as new data reveals victims lost a total of over £11 million to holiday fraud last year.
Action Fraud issue new alert warning to look out for unusual messages or phishing emails from hotel accounts using the Booking.com platform10/01/2025 16:20:00
Those using the platform Booking.com to book their holidays or accommodation are being warned they could be targeted with emails or messages requesting payments from hotels who have had their account taken over by fraudsters. Between June 2023 and September 2024, Action Fraud received 532 reports from individuals, with a total of £370,000 lost.
Make sure you have a #FraudFreeXmas: Action Fraud reveal 12 fraud types to look out for this Christmas10/12/2024 10:20:00
People celebrating this festive season are being encouraged to have a #FraudFreeXmas and stay alert to fraudsters taking advantage of the time of year, as Action Fraud reveal the 12 frauds of Christmas.
Action Fraud: stay safe online after £1.4 million lost from email and social media account hacking in the last year02/10/2024 10:20:00
Action Fraud is warning people to provide an extra layer of protection and enable the 2-Step Verification (2SV) option, as more than 33,600 people had their social media or email accounts hacked in the last year.
#ProtectYourPension: Action Fraud warns to look out for pension fraudsters as new data reveals a total loss of £17.7 million in 202311/09/2024 11:20:00
Action Fraud is warning savers to stay vigilant and protect their pensions and investments from fraudsters trying to trick people out of their lifetime savings, as new data reveals £17.7 million lost to pension fraud last year.
Going back to school? Top frauds targeting young people revealed as Action Fraud warns about a total loss of £143.7 million last year.28/08/2024 10:20:00
Students and those going back to university are being warned about the top fraud types affecting young people, as new data reveals almost 69,000 reports were received from people aged between 11 and 29, losing a total of £143.7 million in 2023.
Don’t take the bait: Action Fraud urges the public to continue reporting phishy emails, with more than 32 million already reported25/06/2024 14:20:00
Over 32 million phishing emails have been reported to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS), with more than a third of all emails reported in the last year, new figures reveal.