Staying away from home? Remember to pack one item that could save your life

People staying away from home should always pack a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm, public health experts advise.

CO is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas that is poisonous to humans and animals. CO can be produced by any fuel-burning appliances that are faulty or have been incorrectly used or fitted. CO can be a risk at home and while staying away. CO poisoning can happen anywhere, including in hotels, tents, caravans, motorhomes or with friends and family.

Public Health Wales’ Environmental Public Health Team recommend everyone take a CO alarm with them when staying away from home (e.g. holiday, business trips).

Audible/visual CO alarms should meet the following standards:

British Standard EN50291

Have the British or European approval mark, such as the Kite mark

CO alarms should be tested at least monthly by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

In the latest Public Health Wales’ Time to Talk Public Health survey, 77 percent of respondents said they had a CO alarm at home. However, only three percent always take a CO alarm with them when staying away from home, with a further four percent saying they sometimes do. The majority (85 percent) of respondents said they never take a CO alarm with them when staying away from home.

Dr Sarah Jones, Consultant in Environmental Public Health for Public Health Wales, said: “CO poisoning can kill, and the symptoms and signs can be mistaken for other things such as flu, food poisoning and a hangover. But, thankfully, it is easy to prevent.

“At home, it is important to have a working CO alarm and have all heating and cooking appliances checked by a professional at least once a year.

“But it’s also worth having a CO alarm with us when travelling in the UK or abroad.

“Remember – barbecues, camping stoves, and outdoor heaters should only be used in well-ventilated, outdoor places and never indoors.

“If you notice any of the symptoms of CO poisoning (headaches, dizziness, feeling sick, breathlessness, collapse and loss of consciousness) you should:

Stop using the appliance that may be causing the issue,

If it is safe to do so, open any windows or doors to let fresh air in,

Get everyone outside immediately,

Seek advice from a medical professional as soon as possible,

If you are in the UK, call the Gas Emergency Line on 0800 111999”

Every year, there are around 30 accidental deaths from acute CO poisoning and more than 200 non-fatal poisonings needing hospital admission in Wales and England.

Preventing CO poisoning is simple:

Signs – Know the six main symptoms of CO poisoning: headaches, dizziness, feeling sick, breathlessness, collapse and loss of consciousness.

Service – Have all heating and cooking appliances serviced at least once a year by a professional who is qualified and registered with an appropriate organisation.

Sound/See - Fit an audible/visual CO alarm.