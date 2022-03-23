Steel and Aluminium: UK announcement

UK announcement on partial removal of U.S. Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminium.

The United Kingdom (‘UK’) notes the announced partial removal of U.S. Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminium, and full removal of Section 232 tariffs on derivative articles. While this is a step in the right direction, the UK continues to consider these tariffs incompatible with World Trade Organization rules.

Further to the U.S. partial removal of Section 232 tariffs on UK exports, the UK will suspend the additional tariffs imposed on U.S. goods in response to the Section 232 action. The UK will keep the suspension under review in light of new developments, for instance developments that could deteriorate the situation for UK exports subject to the U.S. Section 232 steel and aluminium measures*.

The UK recalls that, on 30 June 2021, it extended its steel safeguard measure. The UK will continue to defend its domestic steel industry and will, if it considers appropriate, continue to apply its steel safeguard measure including during any period subsequent to the expiry of the current safeguard measure if necessary to prevent or remedy serious injury.

The UK reiterates its commitment to the continued robust application of trade remedy measures where necessary to prevent and remove injury caused by unfair trading practices or serious injury due to unforeseen surges of imports as a result of global excess capacity or otherwise. To that end, the UK has established a robust and efficient trade remedies system that is in line with international best practice and consistent with World Trade Organization rules.

Where ownership or control of a UK steel producing company changes following 22 March 2022, the UK will review foreign acquisitions in line with its domestic law and policy, as appropriate, and in particular it will consider exercising its powers under the National Security and Investment Act 2021.

Furthermore, all UK-based steel producing companies, regardless of ownership, are subject to all relevant aspects of UK law. This includes:

i. Competition law;

ii. Subsidy control law;

iii. Immigration law;

iv. Employment law;

v. Health and safety at work law;

vi. Corporate governance law.

*UK steel exports currently subject to the U.S. 232 steel measures, as well as the U.S. 232 steel-derivatives measures as identified in i) U.S. presidential Proclamation 9705 of March 8, 2018; ii) U.S. presidential Proclamation 9704 of March 8, 2018; iii) U.S. presidential “Proclamation 9980 of January 24, 2020”.