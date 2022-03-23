Department for International Trade
|Printable version
Steel and Aluminium: UK announcement
UK announcement on partial removal of U.S. Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminium.
The United Kingdom (‘UK’) notes the announced partial removal of U.S. Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminium, and full removal of Section 232 tariffs on derivative articles. While this is a step in the right direction, the UK continues to consider these tariffs incompatible with World Trade Organization rules.
Further to the U.S. partial removal of Section 232 tariffs on UK exports, the UK will suspend the additional tariffs imposed on U.S. goods in response to the Section 232 action. The UK will keep the suspension under review in light of new developments, for instance developments that could deteriorate the situation for UK exports subject to the U.S. Section 232 steel and aluminium measures*.
The UK recalls that, on 30 June 2021, it extended its steel safeguard measure. The UK will continue to defend its domestic steel industry and will, if it considers appropriate, continue to apply its steel safeguard measure including during any period subsequent to the expiry of the current safeguard measure if necessary to prevent or remedy serious injury.
The UK reiterates its commitment to the continued robust application of trade remedy measures where necessary to prevent and remove injury caused by unfair trading practices or serious injury due to unforeseen surges of imports as a result of global excess capacity or otherwise. To that end, the UK has established a robust and efficient trade remedies system that is in line with international best practice and consistent with World Trade Organization rules.
Where ownership or control of a UK steel producing company changes following 22 March 2022, the UK will review foreign acquisitions in line with its domestic law and policy, as appropriate, and in particular it will consider exercising its powers under the National Security and Investment Act 2021.
Furthermore, all UK-based steel producing companies, regardless of ownership, are subject to all relevant aspects of UK law. This includes:
i. Competition law;
ii. Subsidy control law;
iii. Immigration law;
iv. Employment law;
v. Health and safety at work law;
vi. Corporate governance law.
*UK steel exports currently subject to the U.S. 232 steel measures, as well as the U.S. 232 steel-derivatives measures as identified in i) U.S. presidential Proclamation 9705 of March 8, 2018; ii) U.S. presidential Proclamation 9704 of March 8, 2018; iii) U.S. presidential “Proclamation 9980 of January 24, 2020”.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/steel-and-aluminium-uk-announcement
Latest News from
Department for International Trade
UK & US launch transatlantic dialogues to boost £200bn trade relationship16/03/2022 14:20:00
The new series of transatlantic dialogues are aimed at deepening trade and investment ties between the UK and the US.
United States and United Kingdom to host joint UK/ US Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Baltimore, Maryland16/03/2022 13:20:00
The US Trade Representative and UK Trade Secretary will host joint trade dialogues this spring.
UK announces new economic sanctions against Russia15/03/2022 13:10:00
The UK Government has today announced a ban on exports to Russia of high-end luxury goods, while also hitting hundreds of key products with new import tariffs.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan delivers keynote speech on maritime trade at 2022 Maritime UK Awards in Glasgow11/03/2022 14:20:00
The Trade Secretary yesterday delivered the keynote speech at the 2022 Maritime UK Awards, celebrating excellence across the UK’s thriving maritime sector.
UK maritime turbocharged with new exports office as part of £4 billion shipbuilding strategy10/03/2022 16:20:00
The International Trade Secretary today announced a new exports office to turbocharge the UK’s maritime trade sector as part of a £4 billion investment in shipbuilding.
UK and New Zealand sign comprehensive trade deal01/03/2022 12:10:00
The International Trade Secretary has signed the UK-New Zealand free trade deal with New Zealand minister Damien O’Connor in London.
Trade Secretary visits Tokyo to deepen UK-Japan trade and investment ties28/02/2022 16:10:00
The International Trade Secretary recently visited Tokyo for high-level meetings that further the strong relationship between the UK and Japan.
UK and Singapore sign new innovative digital trade deal25/02/2022 11:20:00
The International Trade Secretary lands in Singapore to sign a groundbreaking digital trade deal.