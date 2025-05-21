Steel signing celebrated at Lower Derwent Valley NNR

A ceremony has taken place to mark progress made on the construction of Lower Derwent Valley NNR’s new volunteer, community and nature recovery science hub.

Wintering birds, such as whooper swan, wigeon, pintail and lapwing, who are departing the Lower Derwent Valley National Nature Reserve (NNR) for their epic 4000Km journeys will see a big change on their return next winter.

A new volunteer, community and nature recovery science hub featuring a wildlife watch tower, a laboratory and meeting space is currently under construction as part of essential research into the reserve’s birdlife, which are of European significance.

The new facility will include overnight bunk accommodation for visiting research groups and university students. It will also host training courses aimed at boosting learning and development in conservation. Natural England staff and volunteers hope the building will encourage wider public involvement in nature recovery, positioning the reserve as both a biological hotspot and a hub for environmental action.

In addition to its conservation and scientific roles, the hub will be used by the NHS to support health and wellbeing initiatives. Research shows that connecting with nature, even through simple actions like listening to birdsong or watching insects, can improve mental wellbeing and reduce anxiety.

To mark construction progress and to coincide with NNR week, a steel signing ceremony took place on Monday 19 May. Staff and volunteers from the reserve, alongside the project’s contractor Britcon, signed one of the steel beams as a way of recognising how far the project has come and the people contributing to its success.

Steel signing at Lower Derwent Valley National Nature Reserve. L-R: Nick Mobbs (Senior Site Manager Britcon), Craig Ralston (Senior Reserve Manager at Natural England) Justina Edge (RLB) Matt Searston (Commercial Director Britcon)

The building’s design and materials have been chosen to complement the surrounding environment, with biodiversity net gain measures in place to enhance local habitats.

A new reedbed has also been created as part of a sustainability volunteering day which saw Brtitcon staff and their families plant more than 20,000 reeds. The event was organised in memory of Ashley Kent who was Britcon’s Commercial Manager, a wonderful soul, someone that always put themselves forward to help other people. He was a champion of mental health awareness, a cause that was close to his heart. He died after a short illness in October 2024 aged just 32.

Craig Ralston, Senior Reserve Manager at Natural England, said:

The Lower Derwent Valley NNR is as important for its grassland and breeding and wintering grounds for birds as York Minster and its Roman walls are to York’s history. Both the built heritage of York and the internationally important floodplains of the Lower Derwent Valley are up there on the world stage, and this investment will help us build and grow upon that to help nature recover. This new facility is a unique opportunity to research, restore and protect nature, both within the reserve and across the wider landscape, by working closely with our partners and local communities. We know that growth will be even better for people if it’s nature positive. The new volunteer, community and nature recovery science hub will be a powerful tool with multiple benefits. Once completed, it will break down research barriers for the reserve’s birdlife, which are of European significance, and build sustainable growth for future visitor numbers. This will ensure that that local communities have easy access to the opportunities and benefits that come from a healthy natural environment.

Don Stewart, Strategic Director at Britcon, said:

We’re incredibly proud to have been appointed as the main contractor for this important research project at the Lower Derwent Valley National Nature Reserve. As a regionally based, certified carbon neutral business, Britcon is fully committed to supporting biodiversity gains. Through our award-winning Britcon Zero strategy, we will continue to promote sustainable construction techniques and maximise social value outcomes by prioritising local supplier selection and community engagement. It’s a privilege to help create a space that will support nature recovery, facilitate important scientific work, and deliver health and wellbeing benefits for many visitors and stakeholders.

The Lower Derwent Valley National Nature Reserve covers more than 600 hectares of species-rich floodplain meadows along the River Derwent in Yorkshire. It supports nationally and internationally important populations of breeding, migrating and wintering birds, as well as highly valuable wet grassland habitats.

Britcon and Natural England are working with partners Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB UK) that are providing services including NEC Project Management & Supervisor, Principal Designer (including Building Regulations) and overall Project Coordination for the nature reserve volunteer, community, nature and science hub.