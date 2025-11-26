BUDGET WORRIES DRIVE STEEPEST FALL IN RETAIL SENTIMENT IN 17 YEARS – CBI DISTRIBUTIVE TRADES SURVEY

Sentiment amongst retailers fell at the sharpest rate in 17 years, with a growing share of firms expecting their business situation to deteriorate over the coming quarter – according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey.

Retail sales volumes fell at a fast pace in the year to November, extending a period of weakness that goes back to mid-2023. Retailers expect demand to remain subdued heading into December, with sales set to fall again, albeit at a somewhat slower pace.

With demand still weak and uncertainty mounting ahead of the Budget, retailers plan to pull back on both investment and hiring. Investment intentions remain historically weak and have now been negative for three-and-a-half years. In the near-term, firms also expect to trim headcount at a slightly faster pace next month.

Key findings included:

Retail sales volumes fell at a fast pace in the year to November (weighted balance of -32% from -27% in October) but are expected to decline at a somewhat slower rate next month (-24%).

By seasonal standards , November’s retail sales were judged to be “poor” (-25%), to a somewhat greater extent than in October (-15%). December’s sales are set to disappoint seasonal norms to a comparable degree (-18%).

Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, yesterday said:

“Retailers continue to grapple with a long spell of weak demand, as households remain cautious around day-to-day spending. With all eyes on the forthcoming Budget, uncertainty in the run-up has meant that businesses are holding back on plans for investment and hiring. “The Chancellor must avoid pulling the business tax lever once again, at risk of further curtailing firms’ efforts to build a more resilient, dynamic economy. Businesses want bold decisions to wrestle back the government’s fiscal headroom and get the economy on a solid path to prosperity. This includes finding a landing zone for the Employment Rights Bill that doesn’t harm job prospects or shortchange economic growth.”

In addition, data from the survey showed: