Stellar Welsh start-up ready to launch next industrial revolution in space
A stellar Welsh start-up is ready to kick-start the next industrial revolution in space.
Space Forge is putting the finishing touches to its second satellite ahead of its launch later this year.
The ForgeStar®-1 will demonstrate in-orbit Space Forge’s unique technology to produce complex materials for the semiconductor industry that are difficult or impossible to manufacture on Earth.
Space Forge believes it’s technology can deliver significant savings in energy and CO2 by reducing emissions in high value manufacturing from critical national infrastructure by up to 75%.
The Cardiff-based company, which previously secured £7.7 million in Europe’s largest ever seed funding round for a space tech company, is also seeking to open a first-of-its-kind Microgravity Research Centre in South Wales.
The centre will assist Space Forge to expand and provide a national capability not found anywhere else in the world – combining access to space with expertise in advanced materials.
The Welsh Government, which has helped Space Forge to grow into the company it is today through research and development funding and other support, is now assisting the company to find a bigger base in South Wales.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, visited Space Forge to see ForgeStar®-1 this week.
She said:
Delivering high-value manufacturing and innovation is part of the fabric of the Welsh industry and semiconductor technology is driving the economy of the 21st century.
The Welsh Government is determined to foster the industries of the future, including the rapidly growing space sector.
Space Forge is a real space success story, providing more than 60 highly skilled technical roles and supporting another 1000 in the immediate supply chain, and we are delighted to be supporting them to realise their huge ambitions.
It was fascinating to see the work ongoing at Space Forge and I wish them the best of luck for the launch of ForgeStar-1.
Joshua Western, CEO and Co-founder of Space Forge, said:
The support from the Welsh Government has been instrumental in our journey, from R&D funding to helping us scale our ambitions. The first phase of the National Microgravity Research Centre completing and our upcoming missions is making 2025 the year of proving in-space manufacturing as a new economy. We’re excited for what’s ahead and grateful to have Wales at the heart of it.
