Step back in time with our 1920s evening at the 43 Club
Get ready for a trip back to the glitz and glamour of London’s hottest 1920s underground spot, The 43 Club, courtesy of our late event on 20 May.
Join us as we party with the notorious and scandalous Kate Meyrick, the ‘Nightclub Queen’ of Soho, in an exciting one-off recreation of her famous venue, brought to you in collaboration with The Candlelight Club. Learn more about Kate in our 20 People of the 20s series.
The evening, hosted at our site in Kew from 7.30pm to 11pm, will recreate the sights and sounds of the 43 as inspired by records in our collection. With live cabaret, jazz, and DJ sets, and curated cocktails and food from Maids of Honour, the night is set to be abuzz with 1920s frivolity.
Dress up in your best 1920s outfit as this immersive evening will include actors playing Kate and her staff, who will chat to you about their misadventures with the celebrities, royalty, gangsters, and bright young things, who all partied at the club.
Amy Marr, Event Producer at The National Archives, yesterday said:
“We are looking forward to welcoming guests to our reimagined 43 Club, with all the sights, sounds, entertainment and refreshments that many of the original patrons would have experienced.
“We know a lot about British nightlife in the 1920s thanks to our rich collection of records; although some of the information comes from the police raids called in to close down the illicit sale of alcohol.
“This unique evening provides an opportunity for visitors to take a step back in time to meet our interpretation of Meyrick and spend an evening in her company.
“Dressing up for the occasion is definitely encouraged!”
Bring your friends and get your tickets here.
The evening is part of as part of our 20sPeople season marking the publication of the 1921 Census earlier this year.
Full details of all our 1920s activities can be found in our 20sPeople online portal, including our free exhibition The 1920s: Beyond the Roar.
