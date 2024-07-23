Stephen Fry urges patients to help save lives with new prostate cancer research

Actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry is urging prostate cancer patients to sign up for a major new research initiative that could save lives.

The NHS is joining forces with the charity Prostate Cancer Research to provide unique access to healthcare data for research that could transform patient care and treatment of the disease.

Prostate Progress, a new project launched today by Prostate Cancer Research, has been selected to take part in NHS England’s Data for Research and Development Programme. The initiative is the first of a series of ‘driver projects’ which will support innovative uses of health data.

The project will provide safe and secure access to the clinical data of prostate cancer patients who agree to take part, alongside data the patients directly input – such as how they are feeling and the real-life effects of their cancer and its treatment.

Researchers hope to gain unique insights into prostate cancer by combining the two sets of data to understand more about the disease, develop new treatments and tests to improve diagnosis, monitor the safety of treatments, and plan new NHS services.

Stephen Fry, who has previously had prostate cancer surgery, is keen to encourage others living with a diagnosis to get involved with the project.

Speaking of his support for Prostate Progress, Stephen Fry said:

“Prostate Progress represents a beacon of hope in the fight against prostate cancer, a disease that impacts countless lives globally. “By harnessing the power of our own health information, we empower researchers to unlock vital insights, leading to groundbreaking advancements. We can bring the world closer to a future where this disease is no longer a threat, where early detection and effective, humane treatment saves lives. “I am excited to be part of Prostate Progress and urge others to join me.”

Anyone diagnosed with prostate cancer, either recently or in the past, is being encouraged to take part in Prostate Progress. You can find out more information and sign up at www.prostateprogress.org.

Dr Vin Diwakar, National Director of Transformation at NHS England, said:

“This unique collaboration with Prostate Cancer Research will provide new insights into prostate cancer and improve care for patients. “The NHS Research Secure Data Environment Network allows us to link data and enable research at a scale not previously possible, while maintaining the highest levels of security. “Researchers will benefit from the rich picture provided from both NHS clinical data as well as information from patients who volunteer to take part and share their experiences. “I’d encourage anyone who has had prostate cancer to sign up for Prostate Progress and help improve the lives of people with the disease.”

Oliver Kemp, CEO of Prostate Cancer Research, said:

“Prostate Progress puts data back into the hands of the patient, allowing them to record and track the impact of prostate cancer on their day-to-day lives. “Putting patients at the heart of research and bringing the data they contribute together with clinical data will be massively powerful. It will be the key to driving forward scientific discoveries and innovations to deliver tests and treatments that meet patient need. “We are delighted to be working in partnership with NHS England and look forward to working alongside our NHS colleagues as we reap the promised benefits for patients and the NHS. “We are tremendously grateful to all those who have contributed to the work that has gone into designing and developing Prostate Progress, and most especially to men diagnosed with prostate cancer, who have given freely of their time and energies to support this ground-breaking initiative.”

More information and videos about Prostate Progress are available on the Prostate Cancer Research website.