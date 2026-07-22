Stephen Kinnock MP begins work as Secretary of State for Wales

Stephen Kinnock has taken up his role as Secretary of State for Wales following his appointment by Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Stephen Kinnock has taken up his role as Secretary of State for Wales following his appointment by Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Mr Kinnock is the MP for Aberafan Maesteg.

Following his appointment on Monday (20 July), Mr Kinnock pledged to provide a strong voice for Wales in the new UK Government and to take an open, collaborative approach to governing, working in partnership with the Welsh Government, Local Government and Welsh institutions to deliver for Wales, which supports the direction led by the Prime Minister.

Secretary of State for Wales Stephen Kinnock yesterday said:

It is the privilege of my life to be appointed Welsh Secretary, and to serve the people of Wales as part of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s new Cabinet. Wales succeeds when we all pull in the same direction, and I will work across all levels of government to deliver the best possible outcomes for our communities as a dynamic and confident country in a dynamic and strong United Kingdom. As Welsh Secretary I will ensure that the Wales Office will continue to champion Wales within the UK Government and that the needs of the Welsh people are prioritised. This is about building a strong Wales within a strong United Kingdom where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential with good growth in every Welsh postcode and where communities are in control and supported by government at every level. “I am truly honoured to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time for Wales and for the UK, and I am clear that there is no limit to what we can achieve by working together.

Mr Kinnock will now begin a full programme of meetings and visits to shape the UK Government’s agenda in Wales, and to deliver for Wales in Westminster and across Whitehall.