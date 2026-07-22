Wales Office
|Printable version
Stephen Kinnock MP begins work as Secretary of State for Wales
Stephen Kinnock has taken up his role as Secretary of State for Wales following his appointment by Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
Stephen Kinnock has taken up his role as Secretary of State for Wales following his appointment by Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
Mr Kinnock is the MP for Aberafan Maesteg.
Following his appointment on Monday (20 July), Mr Kinnock pledged to provide a strong voice for Wales in the new UK Government and to take an open, collaborative approach to governing, working in partnership with the Welsh Government, Local Government and Welsh institutions to deliver for Wales, which supports the direction led by the Prime Minister.
Secretary of State for Wales Stephen Kinnock yesterday said:
It is the privilege of my life to be appointed Welsh Secretary, and to serve the people of Wales as part of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s new Cabinet.
Wales succeeds when we all pull in the same direction, and I will work across all levels of government to deliver the best possible outcomes for our communities as a dynamic and confident country in a dynamic and strong United Kingdom.
As Welsh Secretary I will ensure that the Wales Office will continue to champion Wales within the UK Government and that the needs of the Welsh people are prioritised.
This is about building a strong Wales within a strong United Kingdom where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential with good growth in every Welsh postcode and where communities are in control and supported by government at every level.
“I am truly honoured to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time for Wales and for the UK, and I am clear that there is no limit to what we can achieve by working together.
Mr Kinnock will now begin a full programme of meetings and visits to shape the UK Government’s agenda in Wales, and to deliver for Wales in Westminster and across Whitehall.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/stephen-kinnock-mp-begins-work-as-secretary-of-state-for-wales
Latest News from
Wales Office
Young people in Port Talbot in line for up to £5m boost in jobs16/07/2026 16:12:00
Welsh Secretary today announces a new skills initiative in Port Talbot designed to help local young people into careers in well-paid local job opportunities.
Ministers launch crackdown on vapes targeting kids10/07/2026 16:31:00
Ministers have launched a crackdown on vapes marketed at kids with a shift to plain white packaging.
Welsh universities unite to boost research funding and bring jobs and growth08/07/2026 10:05:00
Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin has bought together Welsh universities and the UK's research funding body, UK Research and Innovation, to unlock investment.
Wales’s foreign investment win boosts economy and jobs market24/06/2026 13:10:00
Statistics released yesterday (23 June) show that Wales continues to successfully attract foreign investors..
Recipients from Wales celebrated in HM The King's Birthday Honours List15/06/2026 10:15:00
More than 80 people from Wales are celebrated in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours List for 2026.
UK Government call for Welsh organisations to join veteran support network21/05/2026 10:20:00
The UK Government calls for more Welsh organisations to join a £50m nationwide veterans' support network.
Welsh Secretary holds call with new First Minister to discuss shared priorities21/05/2026 09:20:00
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens holds her first call with the new First Minister of Wales Rhun ap Iorwerth.
Statement on behalf of the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board30/03/2026 16:05:00
The Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board met on 26 March 2026.
Better journeys ahead: agreement secured to benefit Welsh passengers under Great British Railways26/03/2026 12:12:00
New UK–Welsh rail agreement gives Wales a bigger say in services, working together to deliver better and more reliable journeys and with a commitment to providing bilingual customer information.