Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Stephen Yaxley-Lennon charged with harassment causing fear of violence against two people
A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, 42, with harassment causing fear of violence against two men.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 June 2025.
Notes to editors
- Stephen Yaxley-Lennon [DOB 27/11/1982] is of no fixed address.
- He has been charged with two offences of harassment causing fear of violence against two men, both committed between 5 August 2024 and 7 August 2024.
- Stephen Yaxley-Lennon separately faces trial on 13 to 14 October 2026 for failing to provide the PIN to his mobile phone under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
- Media should take their own legal advice about ongoing reporting of these matters.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/stephen-yaxley-lennon-charged-harassment-causing-fear-violence-against-two-people
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Two gang leaders have been ordered to pay back £1.5 million after large-scale drugs convictions22/05/2025 16:15:00
Two organised crime gang leaders in Lancashire who were responsible for the supply and distribution of huge quantities of drugs have been ordered to pay back £1.5 million or spend six more years in prison.
People smuggler jailed for role in £12.3m operation21/05/2025 12:10:00
A man who played a leading role in an organised crime group (OCG) which smuggled thousands of migrants was yesterday jailed.
Three men charged with National Security Act offences19/05/2025 15:10:00
Three men charged with National Security Act offences.
Ex-prison governor jailed for having relationship with drug-dealing prisoner19/05/2025 12:20:00
A former prison governor has been jailed for nine years after having a relationship with a drug-dealing organised criminal who gave her a £12,000 Mercedes as a gift.
Drug producer jailed for fatal explosion that killed two people, including young boy14/05/2025 14:15:00
A man who caused a fatal explosion using butane gas to refine cannabis has today been jailed for causing the deaths of two people at Newcastle Crown Court.
MP charged with two counts of sexual assault14/05/2025 13:15:00
A dangerous predator who encouraged another man to rape and sexually assault a baby has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.
CPS authorises manslaughter charge following death of William Cameron14/05/2025 10:10:10
CPS authorises manslaughter charge following death of William Cameron.
Manslaughter charges authorised following death of woman killed by falling bricks in east London13/05/2025 12:20:00
Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, yesterday commented on the manslaughter charges authorised following death of woman killed by falling bricks in east London.