Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Stepped up mental health funding for veterans of Afghanistan
51 projects across the UK receive grants to support young veterans and their families, including £600k to Samaritans for a new peer support helpline.
Samaritans are to launch a new veterans support helpline, backed by more than half a million pounds of government funding, to provide peer-to-peer emotional support to veterans.
The new helpline is one of more than 50 projects announced today from the Office for Veterans’ Affairs Afghanistan Veterans’ Fund, totalling £5million.
Around £150k is being provided to RFEA - The Forces Employment Charity, who will improve the wellbeing of veterans through volunteering with Afghans who now live in the UK, including Afghans who worked with the UK military and were evacuated during Operation Pitting.
Other projects include:
- Providing veterans in Scotland with opportunities to engage with mindfulness and recovery in nature, through the charity Mindfulness Scotland
- Encouraging veterans to connect with one another through sports such as rugby, golf, climbing and horse riding.
- Increasing access to assistance dogs for veterans struggling with their mental health in England to assistance dogs to help alleviate symptoms and triggers of PTSD.
Minister for Defence People and Veterans Leo Docherty said:
We are forever grateful to those who served in Afghanistan and members of the Afghan community who worked with them. Their courage and commitment to this country will never be forgotten.
This targeted funding for charities across the country will ensure that, regardless of location, those who have served and their families can access services easily.
The Afghanistan Veterans’ Fund was announced by the Prime Minister last year, following the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The fund supports the Afghanistan veteran cohort with help adjusting to civilian life.
The fund, which is being distributed by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust, will also increase dedicated support mechanisms for young veterans and their families. The £5 million boost will also help increase the user friendliness and accessibility of services, better signposting veterans to the range of state and charitable services available to them.
The Samaritans project will see volunteers from the military community trained to provide peer-to-peer support by the charity, to encourage improved mental resilience and wellbeing in the armed forces community.
Chief Executive Officer of Samaritans Julie Bentley said:
Samaritans is proud to be supporting our Armed Forces community, many of whom have put their physical and mental health on the line to serve their country, with the creation of a new dedicated support service for military veterans.
Sadly, we know from calls to our helpline that veterans consistently make up over 70% of the calls from the military community, and that they are almost twice as likely to report suicidal thoughts compared with the general population.
That’s why it’s so important that veterans facing a crisis can easily access support and contact a trained veteran volunteer to help improve their wellbeing.
Chief Executive Officer of RFEA – The Forces Employment Charity Alistair Halliday said:
The funding from the OVA will enable RFEA The Forces Employment Charity to deliver vital support. We will be working with UK Veterans to support Afghan people who are arriving in the UK and who worked alongside our UK Armed Forces during the 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan.
The aim of our programme will be to enable those arriving from Afghanistan to access employment providing financial independence and inclusion in UK society. The sustained links that we will create between UK veterans, many of whom served in the Afghanistan conflict, and those arriving from Afghanistan will create long-term benefit for both groups”.
Notes to editors
Details on the recipients of the Afghanistan Veterans’ Fund can be found here
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/stepped-up-mental-health-funding-for-veterans-of-afghanistan
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Cabinet Office Minister visits Greggs HQ in Newcastle11/04/2022 13:10:00
Cabinet Office Minister Nigel Adams visited Greggs House in Newcastle to hear how the food-on-the-go retailer is investing in communities and is helping to get people back into work.
National Underground Asset Register public consultation launched08/04/2022 09:20:00
The Geospatial Commission is seeking views on current ways of working, the need for potential legislative reform and the future operating model of NUAR.
Business unity is essential to beat cyber attacks06/04/2022 14:20:00
Comment piece in The Times from Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and No 10 Chief of Staff Steve Barclay and Director General of the CBI Tony Danker
Government urges businesses to take advantage of National Insurance relief when hiring veterans06/04/2022 13:20:00
Businesses hiring former members of the UK armed forces in their first year of civilian employment can save thousands of pounds through National Insurance relief.
Half a million pounds of research funding set to boost understanding of veteran needs06/04/2022 12:10:00
The government has allocated £500,000 in grants to charities and research institutions for specialist support research and digital training for veterans.
Window for climate action closing fast05/04/2022 11:22:00
The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report published yesterday (Monday 4 April) shows growth in global emissions has slowed over the past decade, but much more needs to be done, including halving global emissions by 2030, to keep the goal of 1.5C in reach and avoid the worst impacts of global warming.
COP President Alok Sharma visits Brazil to press for implementation of the Glasgow Climate Pact, urging for action ahead of COP2701/04/2022 15:15:00
COP President Alok Sharma visited Brazil this week to maintain momentum on delivering commitments made in the landmark Glasgow Climate Pact signed at COP26 and discuss how the UK can work with Brazil on climate change.
Over £3.4bn saved as government ramps up cost-cutting programme29/03/2022 12:27:00
The savings from across government in the year 2020/21 were driven by Cabinet Office core functions teams.