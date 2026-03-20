Sport England
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Stepping up our support for places to tackle inactivity
We’re investing £25 million in our Place Universal Offer until 2028, working with 30 Active Partnerships and other local organisations to drive community-led change
We’re now working with 30 Active Partnerships as we continue to roll out our £25 million programme of universal support for places to tackle inequality and inactivity.
The investment, which we call our Place Universal Offer, is designed to help local organisations work more collaboratively in areas where people face the biggest barriers to being active.
It includes tools, resources, learning and capability for all places in England, but which is scaled and proportionate to the level of local need and disadvantage.
This ensures we’re supporting every part of the country, including those that haven't been selected for targeted investment as part of our wider place expansion – known as our Place Partnerships.
Lisa Dodd-Mayne, our executive director for partnerships and place, said this approach is about creating lasting, community-led change that’s embedded in the places where people live, work and belong.
"Our Place Universal Offer is central to our work in place, ensuring that every community can benefit from stronger collaboration and support, not only those in Place Partnerships," she said.
"Our Universal Offer enables us to scale learning, strengthen local systems more widely, and support more communities to create environments where people can be active, healthy and thrive."
The key role of Active Partnerships
Through the Place Universal Offer, we want to empower partners to deliver more of what they know works in their place.
We’re giving places full trust and autonomy to direct their resources based on local insight, need and readiness.
The network of Active Partnerships are vital to this effort, as they’re immersed in these places and understand the communities and systems there.
In each area, they’re working with local organisations including councils, schools, the NHS, charities and others to create the conditions for change.
By coming together, these partners can design their own long-term, sustainable solutions to remove the deep-rooted inequalities that prevent people from being active, especially those living in the most disadvantaged communities.
Andy Taylor, chief executive of the Active Partnerships National Organisation, said: "The Place Universal Offer is essential as it guarantees that every region in England is receiving some of this important funding to help everyone to be more active.
"Our Active Partnerships are working closely with their local communities and partners to decide on different ways for this investment to be used in each location, as each area has different needs when it comes to increasing activity levels.
"Not only will areas throughout England benefit from the Place Universal Offer but, in addition, the places with the highest rates of inactivity will receive extra help and investment, because if more support is provided where there is the greatest need, we can start to narrow the gap in activity levels and create the conditions for better health, and thriving, more resilient communities."
Our investment in places
Our Uniting the Movement strategy is focused on tackling inactivity and reducing inequalities by making sport and physical activity accessible for everyone, every day.
We know that where someone lives plays a huge part in how active, or not, someone will be. To address this, we’re investing £250m in over 90 Place Partnerships across England by 2028.
Together we want to create lasting change within the communities that need it most to ensure that more people can live active lives for longer.
Sport England is keen to communicate and collaborate with all Place Universal Offer partners. In order to do so, please feel free to use and share this email address: placeuniversaloffer@sportengland.org
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/stepping-our-support-places-tackle-inactivity
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