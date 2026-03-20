Stepping up our support for places to tackle inactivity

We’re now working with 30 Active Partnerships as we continue to roll out our £25 million programme of universal support for places to tackle inequality and inactivity.

The investment, which we call our Place Universal Offer, is designed to help local organisations work more collaboratively in areas where people face the biggest barriers to being active.

It includes tools, resources, learning and capability for all places in England, but which is scaled and proportionate to the level of local need and disadvantage.

This ensures we’re supporting every part of the country, including those that haven't been selected for targeted investment as part of our wider place expansion – known as our Place Partnerships.

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, our executive director for partnerships and place, said this approach is about creating lasting, community-led change that’s embedded in the places where people live, work and belong.