Steroid dealers ordered to pay back over £500k

Two men who dealt illegal steroids and laundered their criminal gains have been ordered to hand over their ill-gotten gains.

Lee Ablitt and Christopher Thompson pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to supply drugs and Money laundering and were jailed in 2024.

Now the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division has secured Confiscation Orders against both men forcing them to repay all their available assets. The former gym-owner and doorman were storing the performance-enhancing drugs in self-storage containers in Rhyl, North Wales, as well as other locations across Merseyside and Cheshire.

Ablitt will have to pay over £500k and Thompson over £20k, showing that crime does not pay.

Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, said: “They were supplying these dangerous anabolic and androgenic steroids on an industrial scale.

“These Confiscation Orders demonstrate that we will robustly pursue criminals’ ill-gotten gains.

"In the last five years, £478 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £95 million of that amount has been returned directly to victims by way of compensation.”