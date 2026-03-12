Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Steroid dealers ordered to pay back over £500k
Two men who dealt illegal steroids and laundered their criminal gains have been ordered to hand over their ill-gotten gains.
Lee Ablitt and Christopher Thompson pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to supply drugs and Money laundering and were jailed in 2024.
Now the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division has secured Confiscation Orders against both men forcing them to repay all their available assets. The former gym-owner and doorman were storing the performance-enhancing drugs in self-storage containers in Rhyl, North Wales, as well as other locations across Merseyside and Cheshire.
Ablitt will have to pay over £500k and Thompson over £20k, showing that crime does not pay.
Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, said: “They were supplying these dangerous anabolic and androgenic steroids on an industrial scale.
“These Confiscation Orders demonstrate that we will robustly pursue criminals’ ill-gotten gains.
"In the last five years, £478 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £95 million of that amount has been returned directly to victims by way of compensation.”
Notes to editors
- Lee Ablitt, (DOB: 31/08/1973) formerly of Warrington, was given a Confiscation Order totalling £512,637 he will have three months to pay back the money, or he could face an additional five years and six months in prison
- Christopher Thompson,(DOB: 29/01/1975), of Scot Lane, Wigan, was given a Confiscation Order totalling £20,936 he will have three months to pay back the money, or he could face an additional 12 months in prison
- Where a defendant refuses to pay their Confiscation Order in a timely way, CPS Proceeds of Crime Division can invite the court to impose an additional default sentence on them of up to 14 years' imprisonment. The full debt continues to be in force until it is paid, and interest is charged against it at the civil judgement debt rate, currently 8%.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/steroid-dealers-ordered-pay-back-over-ps500k
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
First time an e-bike rider has been sentenced for manslaughter after crashing into an elderly man12/03/2026 12:20:00
An e-bike cyclist who killed an elderly man while riding on the pavement has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment suspended for two years for his manslaughter in what is thought to be the first case of its kind in the country.
CPS announces man charged with the murder of Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland10/03/2026 13:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced Anthony Russell, 43, has been charged with the murder of Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland.
Operation Stovewood: Two brothers found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl09/03/2026 16:25:00
Two brothers have been found guilty today (Monday 9 March 2026) of sexually abusing a child around twenty years ago in Sheffield.
Man charged with crimes against humanity and torture of Damascus demonstrators in 201109/03/2026 15:20:00
A 58-year-old man has been charged with international crimes allegedly committed in Damascus in 2011 as part of widespread attacks on civilians, the Crown Prosecution Service has announced.
Multiple rapist who deliberately infected men with HIV convicted06/03/2026 17:30:00
A Washington man has been convicted of multiple rapes and causing grievous bodily harm after deliberately infecting men with HIV.
Sexual health doctor sentenced after assaulting and secretly filming patients for his own sexual gratification06/03/2026 16:10:00
A doctor who exploited patients by sexually assaulting them and secretly filming them during routine examinations has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Group of boys as young as 13 convicted for raping girls, 14 and 15, in separate attacks06/03/2026 13:10:00
Three teenage boys were yesterday convicted of a knife-point rape and other serious sexual offences against two teenage girls in Hampshire.
Teenager who downloaded terrorist material is sentenced06/03/2026 11:20:00
A 17-year-old boy from Merseyside has been sentenced for possessing terrorist material.