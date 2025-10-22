Steve Backshall's retraces The King's steps in Royal Arctic Challenge

ITV and Fresh Start Media have announced a brand new documentary following adventurer Steve Backshall as he retraces The King's steps from his 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic, looking at the impact of climate change fifty years on.

The feature-length 90 minute documentary, Steve Backshall's Royal Arctic Challenge, will be shown as part of ITV’s Christmas schedule and will see environmentalist and adventurer Steve Backshall retrace The King’s steps from his 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic exactly fifty years on, rediscovering the young Prince Charles’ extreme sense of adventure, enjoying the warmth and spirit of local people, and finding out how much has changed fifty years on.

Steve looks at the accelerating impact of climate change on the Arctic, which is warming three times faster than the rest of the world, and the work being done now to ensure this stunning land – and ultimately the planet itself – has a healthy future.

The future King’s 1975 formative trip to the Canadian Arctic was a true adventure in freezing temperatures, taking in dog sledding and even a dive beneath the ice, while learning about the local Inuit people’s culture and dependence on the environment around them.

The trip helped shape His Majesty's lifelong passion for the environment – and his belief in the importance of living in harmony with nature.