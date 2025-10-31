STFC backs 10 pioneering health start-ups at Daresbury Laboratory

From early lung cancer detection to heart failure prediction, businesses at the Health BIC are developing breakthrough technologies to improve patient outcomes.

Top image: Teams from Cardiology Devices and Caremixer are among the 10 companies to locate to STFC Daresbury Laboratory. Credit: STFC

Ten pioneering health start-ups are tackling some of the world’s toughest healthcare challenges, from lung cancer to eye disease, at the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Daresbury Laboratory.

The companies are the latest to join STFC’s Health Business Incubation Centre (Health BIC), helping start-ups bring innovative new ideas to market faster, improving lives and enabling success in global health markets.

From a simple blood test for earlier cancer detection to predicting heart disease years in advance with artificial intelligence (AI), these innovators are revolutionising healthcare to improve outcomes and reduce pressure on the NHS.

Driving innovation in healthcare

Paul Vernon, Head of STFC’s Daresbury Laboratory, recently said:

From early disease detection to advanced therapies, STFC is proud to support UK start-ups tackling society’s most pressing health challenges. Through world class facilities, expert guidance and collaboration opportunities, the Health BIC enables innovators turn breakthrough science into real-world healthcare solutions and to succeed in global markets. By supporting these start-ups, we’re helping to deliver life-saving technologies, create high-value jobs, strengthen the UK economy and improve the health and wellbeing of our communities.

Regional prosperity

Councillor Liam Robinson, Liverpool City Region (LCR) Combined Authority Cabinet Member for Innovation, recently said:

This latest group of start-ups joining the Health Business Incubation Centre perfectly exemplify why we were so excited to support it through our Innovation Zone programme. These young companies are finding solutions to major health issues, right here in our city region. By nurturing these growing businesses through the difficult early days we can help them to create high-quality jobs in the future as well as prosperity for our city region as a whole.

From lab to market

Located at Sci-Tech Daresbury in the Liverpool City Region, the Health BIC provides start-ups with a tailored support package worth up to £70,000, helping them turn breakthrough ideas into real-world healthcare solutions faster.

Launched in 2024 with £1.8 million from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Innovation Zone Programme, the Health BIC sits within the growing North West Health Cluster, giving start-ups access to resources rarely available at an early stage.

These include AI and prototyping facilities, expert business guidance, and intellectual property support, to accelerate the development of products that benefit patients, create jobs, and strengthen the UK’s health innovation ecosystem.

Solving problems that matter

The latest start-ups to join the Health BIC are developing:

a minimally invasive blood test for early lung cancer detection

an AI-powered heart failure prediction, giving clinicians years of early warning

discreet oral implant providing mask-free therapy for sleep apnea

a new class of therapies designed to advance the treatment of eye diseases

a support device for patients with advanced heart failure unable to undergo surgery or transplant

next-generation biologics that reduce inflammation and guide tissue repair

a patented method for safer, scalable microbiome therapies

immersive audio simulations of patient stories to build empathy in healthcare professionals

a doctor-reviewed platform combining blood tests, lifestyle medicine, and behavioural science for longer, healthier lives

AI-powered platform connecting health systems and services to deliver personalised care

Preparing for global markets

The 10 companies are the second cohort to join the Health BIC this year, with the first group having joined in April.

One of those businesses, Apnea Tech is developing an AI solution for sleep apnea.

Since joining the Health BIC, it is already achieving international recognition, being the first UK company to gain support of the MedTech Catapult in Singapore.

From science to market success

The Health BIC is part of STFC’s nationwide network of technology commercialisation programmes, collectively known as the STFC Deep Tech Catalyst, collaborating with industry-leading partners in specialised fields.

In 2024 alone, the BICs generated £78 million in economic impact. Since 2011, the programme has contributed more than £350 million and helped over 150 businesses thrive.

Get involved

Businesses interested in joining the Health BIC should:

be based in the Liverpool City Region

be less than five years old

have a focus on health and life sciences

For further information contact: health_bic_enquires@stfc.ac.uk

Further information

Find further information on LCR Innovation Zone funding at the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority website.

STFC’s Deep Tech Catalyst encompasses:

Space (European Space Agency BIC UK), Harwell Campus, Oxfordshire

Biotechnology (Bio BIC), Sci-Tech Daresbury, Liverpool City Region

Quantum Computing BIC (QuBIC) with the National Quantum Computing Centre, Harwell Campus, Oxfordshire

Health BIC, Sci-Tech Daresbury, Liverpool City Region

Higgs Centre for Innovation, Royal Observatory, Edinburgh

Meet the businesses joining the Health BIC

EPONA Bio

Epona Bio is developing a new class of therapies designed to advance the treatment of eye diseases.

Lynch Enterprises Ltd

Helfy combines doctor-led diagnostics, personalised lifestyle prescriptions, and education into one platform.

The platform offers real-time, doctor-reviewed blood testing with personalised insights to help people prevent burnout, boost performance, and live longer.

They combine advanced diagnostics, behavioural science, and lifestyle medicine in a digital experience, backed by UK-registered doctors.

The plan is to tap into underused corporate health budgets, sell directly to employers, brokers, and high-performance individuals, with recurring revenue from diagnostics, subscriptions, and clinical services.

OCUWELL

OCUWELL is developing portable imaging devices and software that enable accurate, repeatable corneal topography at a fraction of the cost and size of traditional machines.

Its integrated solution combines high-precision hardware with intelligent analysis software, empowering earlier intervention, remote care, and improved patient outcomes.

Averywell

Averywell is a med-tech company focused on the early detection and management of lung cancer through its proprietary liquid biopsy test, mirLung Dx.

The test analyses microRNA biomarkers that can indicate the presence of lung cancer even before symptoms appear, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved clinical decision-making.

Caremixer

Caremixer is developing a real-time digital communication platform, Carebell, that connects professionals, teams and patients across the NHS and wider health and care system, reducing the impact of fragmented care.

It improves coordination and continuity, supporting the delivery of joined-up, personalised, patient care.

Caremixer is a clinically founded organisation established to bring data and AI driven innovation to health and social care.

Respiosa Health

Respiosa is transforming second-line treatment for obstructive sleep apnea with a smart oral implant that passively prevents tongue collapse.

This is a leading cause of airway obstruction in Continuous Positive Airway Pressure -intolerant patients.

Implanted in a 30-minute ear, nose, and throat procedure, Respiosa offers durable, adjustable, and invisible therapy that requires no user effort.

It delivers effective therapy without masks, wires, or nightly routines, bridging the critical care gap for millions.

PB Biologics

PB Biologics are solving the limitations of traditional and thermally inactivated probiotics by developing a patented Programmed Cell Death method that inactivates bacteria without destroying their structure.

This approach creates precision biological functionality while eliminating the risk of horizontal gene transfer.

The result is safer, more cost-effective, and scalable microbiome therapies and consumer products.

Sarvas Health

Sarvas is a health tech company focused on predicting the risk of onset of chronic disease using an AI foundation model and primary care electronic health records.

Their launch product, SarvasHF, identifies patients at risk of developing heart failure within a five-year window, enabling earlier testing and intervention in primary care, where symptoms often first appear, but are currently underdiagnosed.

SIMFONIK

SIMFONIK is a mobile-based audio-led simulation platform redefining how empathy and compassionate communication are taught.

Delivered through bone-conduction headphones, it blends authentic patient voice recordings, immersive storytelling and interactive roleplay to create emotionally resonant learning experiences, without costly simulation suites or virtual reality setups.

Participants engage in paired scenarios, each guided by a unique audio perspective within a shared narrative, mirroring real patient experiences.

Every simulation concludes with structured peer and group reflections, embedding emotional insight into practice and transforming empathy from an abstract concept into an embodied skill.

Cardiology Devices

MyoCaid by Cardiology Devices Ltd is a breakthrough support device designed for patients with advanced heart failure who are unsuitable for conventional Left Ventricular Assist Devices or transplantation.

With easier implantation, fewer complications and a novel mechanism, enabling transcutaneous charging and reduced stroke risk, MyoCaid addresses a critical unmet need in a growing UK market of 20,000 patients annually.

Expected to extend life by six years and deliver £76,000 in health economic benefits per case, MyoCaid is set to disrupt a £50 billion global heart failure market.