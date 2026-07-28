STFC details outcomes for future physics projects

Outcome decisions for individual research projects follow the recent announcement of a plan to balance budget.

The Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), has today set out how its prioritisation programme will affect the research projects in its Particle Physics, Astronomy and Nuclear Physics (PPAN) portfolio.

Due to increased costs forecast in the future, the research council has conducted a prioritisation exercise for future projects to focus investment where it will deliver the greatest long-term impact and ensure STFC reaches a sustainable financial position.

Protecting discovery research

STFC will protect discovery research in particle physics, astronomy and nuclear physics, with the PPAN science budget decreasing by 2.7% over four years.

Support for those disciplines allows STFC to protect postdoctoral researchers and maintain the UK’s position as an international leader across these disciplines.

The government awarded UKRI a record settlement in the 2025 Spending Review, from which STFC’s core budget is flat between 2026 and 2030.

However, STFC’s costs are forecast to increase significantly in this period due to factors including:

increased energy costs

unfavourable foreign exchange fluctuations

higher staffing costs

an expanded portfolio of activities

Prioritisation outcomes explainer

STFC has updated individual projects within the portfolio about the outcome of the prioritisation exercise which are detailed in the explainer annex.

Where projects are live, all will continue to the end of their current grant agreement without change, with outcomes relating to future funding.

All future funding will be subject to expert peer review.

Shaped by engagement

Professor Michele Dougherty, Executive Chair of STFC, yesterday said:

After listening to our community we have protected core discovery research within PPAN, through a more focused portfolio that safeguards postdoctoral researchers, protects PhD opportunities and maintains the UK’s international leadership. However, the situation does require some tough, but necessary, decisions which we have outlined today. These are never easy choices, but we have made what we feel are the right decisions to bring STFC to a sustainable financial position by 2029/30. The strength of feeling and depth of engagement we have seen reflect the passion people have for the research STFC enables. While this has involved challenging conversations, it has shaped a plan offering the best available way forward and we are grateful for everyone’s input.

Support for research, innovation and growth

The programme was shaped by engagement with the research community, with STFC’s expert advisory bodies, and in consultation with specialist staff.

It was agreed at a meeting of UKRI’s Board on 1 July 2026, after a recommendation from UKRI’s Executive Committee.

The outcomes announced prioritise the research infrastructure and capabilities that underpin the UK’s world-leading research base.

Achieving a sustainable programme by 2030 requires some difficult choices; these decisions will ensure STFC can continue investing in the facilities and capabilities the community relies on.

Watch a video with more details on the work to set budgets within STFC (YouTube)

Its facilities will continue supporting thousands of researchers, students and businesses each year, enabling discoveries, innovation and skills that advance knowledge, improve lives and drive growth.