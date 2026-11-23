Software has helped researchers turn complex 3D X-ray images into precise measurements.

The tools developed by Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Scientific Computing show how collagen fibres in spinal discs move and change shape under pressure.

The research was led by Queen Mary University of London and University College London and is published in Nature.

Why it matters

The findings could help explain why spinal discs deteriorate as we age, and why some areas are more vulnerable to damage.

The researchers used interactive Digital Volume Correlation (iDVC), a software package developed by STFC Scientific Computing.

It turns 3D X-ray images of spinal discs into precise measurements of how individual fibres move and deform.

Spine’s shock absorbers

Spinal discs help the spine move and share the load from everyday actions such as standing, walking and carrying weight.

Until now, it has been difficult for scientists to see how the collagen structures inside a disc work together when it is compressed.

Combining two types of X-ray imaging in TomoSAXS

To address this, the researchers developed a technique called TomoSAXS.

It combines two types of X-ray imaging:

phase-contrast CT, which shows the larger collagen fibres and how they move

small-angle X-ray scattering, which gives information about the smaller collagen ‘fibrils’ inside those fibres

Linking TomoSAXS with the iDVC software made a new type of analysis possible.

Turning 3D X-ray images into measurements of fibre movement

iDVC compared 3D X-ray images of the disc taken before and after compression.

From these, the researchers could calculate where parts of the tissue had moved and changed shape.

They could also follow individual fibres, rather than just measuring an average change across the whole disc.

Dr Danica Sugic, a computational scientist in the Computed Tomography and Imaging group at STFC Scientific Computing, said:

Tissue and fibre deformations under compression are extremely intricate and difficult to track manually. The iDVC software uniquely provides very precise measurements and 3D rendering of how thousands of distinct points move within the disc.

How long-term software investment made the research possible

STFC Scientific Computing developed the iDVC code with funding from the Collaborative Computational Project in Tomographic Imaging.

STFC also supported the work through the Ada Lovelace Centre (ALC) and the Computational Science Centre for Research Communities (CoSeC).

The team worked closely with Professor Brian Bay of Oregon State University, who pioneered digital volume correlation.

Dr Edoardo Pasca, Head of the Computed Tomography and Imaging group at STFC Scientific Computing, said: