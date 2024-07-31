NHS Wales
STI Cases Climb in Wales: Increases in Gonorrhea and Syphilis Reported
Data from the latest Sexual Health Trends in Wales report reveals a rise in gonorrhoea and syphilis cases across Wales. The number of gonorrhoea diagnoses jumped by 27% in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 5,292 cases. Similarly, syphilis diagnoses saw a 20% increase, with 507 cases reported, marking a 17% rise from the previous peak in 2019.
This may in part be due to enhanced testing efforts, which have improved case detection. However, it is also likely to represent increased transmission of these diseases in Wales.
The introduction of the Test and Post home testing service in 2020 has been important in making confidential STI testing available to all in Wales. These kits allow individuals to test for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) from the comfort of their homes.
The comprehensive report outlines that the overall STI testing is at a decade-high level. In 2023, 87,235 individuals were tested for gonorrhoea, and 65,742 for syphilis, showing a significant rise in testing numbers compared to previous years. This increased accessibility to testing is likely uncovering more cases that might have gone undiagnosed in the past, providing a clearer picture of the STI landscape in Wales.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sexual health services is also evident in the report. Restrictions led to a marked decrease in sexual health clinic attendance in 2020, further emphasising the important role of home testing kits in ensuring continued access to STI testing during challenging times.
Professor Daniel Thomas, Consultant Epidemiologist at Public Health Wales said:
“Our latest report reveals an increase in gonorrhoea and syphilis cases across Wales. While these rising numbers may reflect in part an increase in the number of tests being carried out in Wales, they also raise concerns of increasing transmission of these sexually transmitted infections, particularly among young people. Public Health Wales remains committed to providing accessible testing for STIs through it’s free, confidential test-and-post service, and encourages everyone to take proactive steps to manage their sexual health.”
Understanding and addressing the rise in STI cases is crucial for public health, and increased testing plays a key role in these efforts. By utilising home testing kits, individuals can take proactive steps in managing their sexual health and preventing the spread of infections.
To protect your sexual health and help control the spread of STIs, consider requesting a Test and Post home STI testing kit. For more information and to order your kit, visit www.shwales.online
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/sti-cases-climb-in-wales-increases-in-gonorrhea-and-syphilis-reported/
