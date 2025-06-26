WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Still troubling signs for disabled, black and minority ethnic staff despite improvements in representation
We are also deeply worried that any gains made in recent years could be lost during the current restructuring.
Responding to publication of NHS England’s workforce race and disability equality standards, Joan Saddler, director of partnerships and equality at the NHS Confederation, said:
“This new data shows some welcome improvements, with the number of senior managers in the NHS from a black and minority ethnic background continuing to rise while the proportion of BME staff has also increased. It is also welcome to see the number of staff declaring that they have a disability continues to rise, both on boards and amongst the general workforce.
“But, once again there are troubling signs. The fact that BME staff are less likely to feel their employer provides equal opportunities for career progression or promotion than white colleagues and disabled people are more likely to be performance managed or experience harassment, bullying or abuse from managers and colleagues shows that more needs to be done to improve the experience of these staff groups. It is crucial that we continue to pay attention to the lived experience of staff, who are not getting the support or positive working environment they deserve.
“We are also deeply worried that any gains made in recent years could be lost during the current restructuring which will see jobs cut across many parts of the health service. We know that BME and disabled staff are usually disproportionately affected by these kind of upheavals.
“It is vital that the NHS has a diverse workforce that mirrors the diversity of the communities it services. While we look forward to the publication of the ten-year plan and its proposals to tackle inequalities, we must remember that antiracism and inclusion is not secondary to building the high-functioning health service of the future. It is essential to its success.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Manufacturing output weakens in three months to June – CBI Industrial Trends Survey26/06/2025 12:15:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the quarter to June, at a similarly steep pace to the three months to May, according to the CBI’s latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Looking ahead, however, firms anticipate that the pace of decline will slow over the three months to September.
NHS Confederation - Tackling inequalities is vital for making NHS sustainable health leaders warn26/06/2025 11:25:00
Keeping people healthier and out of hospital by increasing prevention and moving care closer to home is essential for both the NHS and patients.
NHS Conderation - Approval of first new IT system for GPs great news for the primary care sector26/06/2025 09:25:00
This will not only improve care for patients but reduce workload for GPs and their staff.
TUC Cymru - Industrial Strategy marks a pivotal moment for Wales24/06/2025 16:05:00
TUC Cymru has today welcomed the UK Government’s new 10-year Industrial Strategy, which includes £4 billion for advanced manufacturing, a semiconductor centre in Swansea, a Welsh Defence Growth Cluster, and support worth £30 million for innovation in Wales.
Companies House celebrates 10 years of open data24/06/2025 12:15:00
The ground-breaking Find and update company information service was launched 10 years ago.
Principality Building Society's Iain Mansfield appointed CBI Wales Vice Chair23/06/2025 16:05:00
With the CBI and the Principality Building Society celebrating landmark anniversaries this year, the drive for Wales to achieve sustainable economic growth has been given a boost after the appointment of Principality director Iain Mansfield as CBI Wales Vice Chair.
CBI responds to 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy announcement23/06/2025 12:15:00
CBI recently (19 June 2025) responded to 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy announcement.
Citizens Advice response to the government proposal to change the way council tax is administered23/06/2025 11:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the government proposal to change the way council tax is administered in England
Local government funding reform and council tax: LGA statement23/06/2025 10:05:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association's Economy and Resources Board, responded to the launch of a consultation into local government funding reform