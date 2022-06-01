Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Stop collecting large amounts of personal data about rape and sexual assault victims
Information Commissioner calls for an end to the excessive collection of personal information from victims of rape and serious sexual assault
APCC Joint Victims Leads Donna Jones & Sophie Linden said:
“We welcome this research and analysis by the Information Commissioner, John Edwards.
“'Prosecution rates are still woefully low, and it is crucial that victims of rape and serious sexual assault are not subject to an unwarranted greater level of intrusion and scrutiny than victims of other offences. Victims of rape and serious sexual assault must not be deterred from coming forward and seeking justice. They must never be made to feel like they are the ones on trial.
“PCCs and Deputy Mayors champion the needs of victims in their local communities, commissioning services to help them cope and recover after crime as well as monitoring performance, through chairing Local Criminal Justice Boards. We will watch closely the recommendations in this report and how they will be reflected in the Victims’ Bill and continue to hold our respective chief constables to account in delivering these recommendations.”
