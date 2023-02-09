'Stopping terrorism requires a broad and joined-up approach’: LGA responds to Prevent review

Chair of the Local Government Association’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board responds to the independent review of the Prevent programme, Cllr Nesil Caliskan

“As this report acknowledges, councils play an important role in preventing radicalisation and tackling extremism.

“However, the removal of funding for councils’ counter-extremism work, budgetary pressures on all council services and long-standing uncertainties about how national policy on extremist threats will change has had a significant impact on what councils are able to achieve.

“We have long argued that stopping terrorism requires a broad and joined-up approach. Investing in a long-term approach, which includes a multi-agency support offer for those at risk, is vital in addressing some of the wider issues that may contribute to individuals becoming radicalised and create tensions in our communities.

“We are pleased government is committed to staying vigilant against all threats. But we cannot afford to take our eye off the ball in countering broader extremism issues, online conspiracy theorists and harmful influencers, which currently pose a direct threat to councillors and council officers, and our wider communities. We are also concerned that too narrow a focus for the Prevent strategy in future that may no longer include support under the Channel programme for those with ‘mixed, unclear or unstable’ ideologies - which could include those wishing to carry out serious acts of violence - could mean people in need of significant support or intervention fall through the gaps.

“The Government should commit to continued investment in the Prevent and wider counter-extremism space, including providing resources for local training and funding for the Special Interest Group on Countering Extremism, and provide clarity on the provision of funding for Prevent and wider interventions in the coming years.”

