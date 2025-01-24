Storm Éowyn brings 90mph winds as it starts to impact the UK

Storm Éowyn is bringing destructive winds to northwestern parts of the UK as it moves in, Red Weather Warnings are in force for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

Gusts of over 90mph have been recorded in Northern Ireland and exposed locations in northern Wales this morning as Storm Éowyn moves in.

The Republic of Ireland took the brunt of the storm in the early hours of this morning, with a peak recorded wind gust of 114mph at Mace Head. Met Éireann, the Irish national Met Service, confirmed this is a record windspeed for Ireland.

As the storm continues to move north eastwards the strongest winds are now expected to shift across Northern Ireland and parts of western and central Scotland. Red, Amber and Yellow warnings are still in force across the UK.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “Storm Éowyn is now bringing very strong winds to parts of the UK. There is potential for gusts of 100mph in exposed locations within the Red warning area. Anyone in these Red and Amber warning areas should listen to advice from local responders and keep up to date with weather warnings for their area.”

Gust speeds recorded by 0900:

0700 – Aberdaron, Gwynedd – 93mph

0600 – Killowen, Down – 92mph

0400 – Capel Curig – 87mph

0500 – Lake Vyrnwy, Powys – 86mph

0900 – Dundrennan, Kirkcudbrightshire - 86mph

0900 – Thomastown, Fermanagh – 85mph

0700 – Orlock Head, Down – 85mph

Follow Met Office on X for the latest wind speed information.

Warnings Roundup

Red, Amber and Yellow warnings for wind are in force through Friday, with the strongest and most disruptive gusts likely in Northern Ireland and western and central parts of Scotland.

Amber and Yellow warnings for wind also persist into the early hours of Saturday morning for northern parts of Scotland.

A Yellow warning for snow is also in force through Friday for northern and central areas of Scotland, and while accumulations are possible over high ground, it’s likely to shift to sleet and rain for those at lower levels through the day.

A number of Yellow warnings for snow and ice have been issued from late on Friday into Saturday morning.

Attention of warnings then shifts to the next low pressure system arriving on Sunday and into Monday, which will bring further strong winds and heavy rain at times.

Further Ahead

As Storm Éowyn weakens and clears to the northeast of the UK, Saturday will remain a breezy day everywhere with strong winds persisting in the north. It will be drier for many, with showers replacing persistent heavy rain, these wintry in the north, especially over higher ground.

However, a further area of low pressure will start to influence the UK’s weather from Sunday, initially in the west, but spreading further north and east and bringing further strong winds and rain from Sunday and into the start of next week, with further warnings issued.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mark Sidaway, said: “While the worst of the winds from Storm Éowyn will ease later on Friday, Scotland will continue to see gusty winds through Saturday as the low pressure clears to the northeast. After a brief calmer spell, another area of low pressure will bring further strong winds and heavy rain through Sunday.

"The strongest winds will be focussed in western parts, while the wettest conditions will likely be across Wales, central and southern England. This low pressure will not be as powerful as Storm Éowyn but it could hamper the recovery efforts of responders in some of the impacted areas from Friday’s storm. Warnings could be updated through the weekend and into next week, so keep up to date with the forecast.”