Met Office
|Printable version
Storm Agnes to bring winds and rain
Storm Agnes has been named by the Met Office as the deep area of low-pressure will impact much of the UK on Wednesday and into Thursday.
Storm Agnes will move into western areas of the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, with the strongest winds most likely on Irish Sea coasts, though it will be a widely windy day across the UK.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said:
“While the precise track and depth of Storm Agnes is still being determined, there’s a high likelihood of wind gusts around 50 to 60mph for some inland areas. Exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 65-75 mph with a small chance of a few places seeing around 80mph.
“As well as some very strong winds for many, Storm Agnes will also bring some heavy rain, with the highest totals more likely in Scotland, northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Around 60mm of rain is possible in a few places over high ground in Scotland.”
A Yellow Warning for wind has been issued for a large area of the UK, with a rain warning also issued for parts of Scotland. Warnings will continue to be reviewed in the coming days as the exact track and strength of Storm Agnes becomes clearer.
The wind warning highlights the chance of some damage to building from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some. Transport disruption is also likely, with some roads and bridges likely to close.
Storm Agnes is the first named storm of the storm naming season, which runs from September to August the following year.
Further ahead
Storm Agnes’s influence on UK weather is expected to diminish later on Thursday as it weakens and moves further north. Following that system, rain will move into southern areas late on Thursday and into Friday, with some heavy bursts possible for some areas of England and Wales.
However, as we move towards the weekend, a ridge of high pressure from the south is expected to bring a period of more settled weather, though some showers could continue in northern and western areas for a time.
You can check the latest forecast on our website, by following us on Twitter and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2023/storm-agnes-to-bring-winds-and-rain
Latest News from
Met Office
New global dataset shines a light on humidity extremes26/09/2023 15:15:15
An innovative new dataset published by the Met Office highlights the importance of humidity on global heat extremes.
Supporting global resilience to weather and climate through WCSSP25/09/2023 13:15:00
A new series of videos and a comprehensive brochure exploring the work of the Met Office managed Weather and Climate Science for Service Partnership (WCSSP) programme has been launched.
Unprecedented September heatwave summary19/09/2023 15:15:15
As the weather in the UK turns increasingly Autumnal, it may already seem a distant memory that the start of September saw an unprecedented heatwave in the UK.
Awakening Atlantic heralds autumn’s arrival18/09/2023 13:15:00
The weather conditions which brought widespread disruption and impacts over the last 36 hours have largely moved eastwards.
Potentially thundery weekend ahead15/09/2023 16:15:00
The UK is in for a change to an increasingly humid and potentially thundery picture during the weekend, particularly on Sunday, with National Severe Weather Warnings possible.
What do we mean by a climate tipping point?13/09/2023 10:15:15
In the context of climate science, a tipping point refers to a critical threshold in the earth’s system or related processes which, if passed, can cause sudden, dramatic or even irreversible changes to some of the earth’s largest systems, such as the Antarctic ice sheet or the Amazon rainforest.
Heat to last into the weekend for some05/09/2023 13:15:00
Official heatwave criteria will be met for large parts of southern UK this week, with temperatures likely to remain high into the weekend for much of England and Wales.
Weather responders included in 2023/24 storm names04/09/2023 15:15:15
The names of those who work to keep people safe in times of severe weather have been included in the new storm names for the 2023/24 season.