Met Office
|Printable version
Storm Babet has been named
Storm Babet will bring impactful rain across parts of the UK.
Heavy rain will move into the west of the UK this evening as Storm Babet brings increasingly wet and windy weather. The rain will spread more widely across the UK on Wednesday bringing heavy downpours to most parts through the day.
As the rain moves northwards it will stall across central and eastern parts of Scotland where the rain will become heavy and persistent from Thursday through to Saturday. There is a Severe Weather Warning for rain for this area where up to 150-200 mm of rain could accumulate in some areas of higher ground.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates yesterday said:
“Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week. Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.
“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”
David Morgan, Flood Duty Manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), yesterday said:
“Storm Babet will bring heavy rain and high winds across Scotland from Wednesday evening, starting in the South West before moving across to the North East through Thursday and into the weekend.
“Impacts from surface water and rivers are likely, and with catchments saturated from recent heavy rain and flooding, we’re urging people to be prepared for potential flooding. There is also concern that surface water flooding may be exacerbated by debris blocking drainage, culverts, etc. as a result of the high winds.
“Flood Alerts and Warnings will be issued as required, and we continue to work with the Met Office to monitor the situation 24/7. People can check our Flood Updates for all the latest information and the three-day Scottish Flood Forecast to see what conditions are expected further ahead.
“If you live or work in an area that could be affected, consider any steps you need to take now to be prepared and stay safe, and to take extra care if you need to travel.
“If you have not already signed up to Floodline, you can do so now to receive free updates for where you live, or travel through, directly to your phone. Follow SEPA’s social media, especially @SEPAflood on X for the latest information.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2023/storm-babet-has-been-named
Latest News from
Met Office
Heavy rain forecast for later in the week16/10/2023 13:25:00
After a settled and cool start to the week, wet and windy conditions will take over by midweek with the possibility of disruptive rainfall.
Cold snap to come11/10/2023 11:20:00
Further rain, perhaps heavy in places, is likely for the rest of this week, before the weather turns much cooler by the weekend.
Food security under pressure from climate change10/10/2023 13:15:00
The UN define food security as when all individuals, at all times have physical, social and economic access to sufficient safe and nutritious food which meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life.
Amber rain warning issued in Scotland06/10/2023 15:20:00
An Amber warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office, with heavy and slow-moving rain to impact much of Scotland from late Friday through to Sunday morning.
Unseasonable October warmth to come05/10/2023 13:15:00
Warmer weather is on the way for much of the UK, though rain dominates the outlook for much of Scotland.
Joint-warmest September on record for UK03/10/2023 16:25:00
The UK had its joint-warmest September on record in a series which goes back to 1884 according to provisional Met Office statistics.
What do climate tipping points mean for the UK?27/09/2023 10:15:00
This month we have been exploring the topic of climate tipping points and provided an overview of the subject in an earlier blog post. In this post, we look more closely at the impacts of potential tipping points on UK weather and climate.
New global dataset shines a light on humidity extremes26/09/2023 15:15:15
An innovative new dataset published by the Met Office highlights the importance of humidity on global heat extremes.