Storm Bram has been named

Storm Bram will bring strong winds and very heavy rain to northern and western parts of the UK, with Amber warnings issued.

A deep area of low pressure that will bring strong winds to northern and western parts of the UK, as well as further heavy and persistent rain, has been named Storm Bram.

An Amber warning for wind has been issued for northwest Scotland where gusts could reach up to 90mph in a few places. Further Yellow warnings for wind are in force for Wales and southwest England as well as Northern Ireland and northern England into the southern and eastern Scotland.

Amber warnings for rain have been issued for south Wales and south Devon, where exposed higher ground could record up to 100mm of rain. Yellow warnings for rain have also been issued for most of Wales, the southwest of England and the Central Belt of Scotland.

Met Office Chief Forecaster, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Bram will bring a very wet and windy spell of weather, with very strong winds and further heavy rain which falling over saturated ground, could cause flooding impacts. Within the Amber wind warning over northwest Scotland, gusts of up to 90 mph could be recorded. More widely, gusts of 50-60 mph, and perhaps 70 mph in a few spots, are expected across Wales, southwest England and Northern Ireland.

“Rain is an additional impact from Storm Bram, with the possibility of 100mm over higher ground in the south of Wales and parts of Devon. This could require updates to warnings, so it’s important to stay up to date with the forecast in your area, as well as any flood warnings from your local environment agency.”

Saturated ground leads to flooding concerns

Storm Bram will also bring very heavy rainfall, with accumulations of up to 100mm possible in areas that have already been impacted by heavy rain through Autumn and early Winter.

Charlotte Morgan Natural Resources Wales’s Duty Tactical Manager, said: “We are asking people to be alert for potential flooding with heavy rain predicted through today (Monday) and overnight, especially in parts of South Wales.

“With some rivers already swollen and the ground saturated, we expect to see a number of flood alerts and warnings issued.

“We’re urging people to be vigilant and to make preparations for potential flooding now. You can check if you live in an area at risk of flooding on our website and sign up for our free flood warning service.

“We also want to remind people to keep away from swollen riverbanks and not to drive or walk through flood waters as you don’t know what lies beneath.

“If flooding is forecast in your area, we want to make sure people are doing all they can to keep themselves safe. Think about preparing a flood kit with any important documents and medication, moving your car to higher ground and moving treasured possessions upstairs or to a higher place.

“Check the flood warning pages on our website for local Flood Alerts and Flood Warnings for river or coastal flooding. These pages are updated every 15 minutes. Visit naturalresources.wales/flooding or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.”

Staying safe in a storm

There are steps you can take to protect yourself and your property during a storm. These include:

Securing loose objects such as ladders, garden furniture or anything else that could be blown into windows and other glazing and break them

Closing and securely fastening doors and windows, particularly those on the windward side of the house, and especially large doors such as those on garages

Parking vehicles in a garage, if available; otherwise keep them clear of buildings, trees, walls and fences

For more information on how to stay safe during a storm, visit our WeatherReady website.

Weather for the rest of the week

It will be notably mild for the time of year, with highs on Tuesday reaching 16°C or so in parts of north Wales, northwest England and southern Scotland. Temperatures will fall closer to average for the time of year later in the week.

Storm Bram will slowly pull away northwards from Britain during Wednesday. In its wake, Wednesday will be a windy day, especially in the north, with some showers, mainly in the west as well as some more persistent rain in the far north, at least at first.

Thursday will be a drier day for many across the UK, with the chance of a frost for some in central and southeastern parts to start the day. It will remain very windy in the far north, with low cloud, drizzle and eventually rain moving in from the West.

Keep up to date with the latest forecast for your area using our forecast pages. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Use our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.