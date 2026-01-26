Storm Chandra has been named

Strong winds and heavy rain falling on saturated ground will bring impacts on Monday night and Tuesday.

A deep area of low pressure, named Storm Chandra, will bring a further spell of wet and windy conditions later Monday and into Tuesday. Gusty winds will impact the Isles of Scilly, western Cornwall and southwest Wales before moving north up the Irish Sea where eastern parts of Northern Ireland will see impactful easterly winds through Tuesday.

An Amber warning for wind has been issued for eastern Northern Ireland. Gusts of 60-70mph are likely widely within the Amber warning area, with 75mph gusts possible in coastal locations. Easterly winds of this strength are unusual and are likely to be impactful. A separate Yellow warning covers Cornwall, southwestern Wales and parts of northern Devon.

Heavy rain will also be a hazard as it falls on sensitive areas that have already seen persistent wet weather in recent days, this could lead to some flooding impacts. An Amber warning for rain has been issued for south Devon, much of Dorset, southern Somerset and southeast Cornwall where 30-50mm of rain could fall widely, with up to 60-80mm over higher ground of south Dartmoor.

Further north, as precipitation encounters colder air it will fall as hill snow on the northern edge of the system. Yellow warnings for snow have been issued for Scotland and northern England where 2-5cm could fall widely within the warning areas and as much as 10-20cm could accumulate at elevations over 500 metres.

Met Office Chief Forecaster, Paul Gundersen, said:

“Storm Chandra will bring a range of hazards to the UK through Monday night and Tuesday. Initially strong winds will impact the Isles of Scilly, western Cornwall and southwest Wales which are still vulnerable after Storm Goretti, gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible here. Heavy rain is an additional hazard as it falls on saturated ground in Dorset and southern parts of Devon, Somerset and Cornwall. “As Chandra interacts with colder air further north snow becomes a hazard, with 10-20cm of snow possibly accumulating over higher ground in the Pennines, southern Scotland and the Highlands. With a complex spell of weather, its important people stay up to date with the forecast and any warnings in your area.”

Storm Chandra is the next storm on the western Europe storm naming group list shared between the UK, Ireland and Netherlands. Other recent storms, such as Storm Goretti, have been named by other storm naming centres. You can read more about the storm naming process on our UK Storm Centre webpage.

