Storm Claudia financial support confirmed for Monmouthshire
Financial support will be provided to people in Monmouthshire following the exceptional events of Storm Claudia, Jayne Bryant, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government was confirmed yesterday.
The Welsh Government has made more than £2.5 million available following the weekend’s extreme weather events which saw South Wales Fire and Rescue Service declare a major incident.
The support includes funding for grants, which will be issued through Monmouthshire County Council, for households affected.
Grants of £1,000 and £500 per home affected by flooding are available and those affected should contact Monmouthshire County Council for more information.
Jayne Bryant, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government said:
Monmouthshire Council’s response has been immense in supporting the needs of the community following Storm Claudia.
I am pleased to be able to confirm today that the Welsh Government will provide financial support for Monmouthshire following these exceptional events.
This funding will support costs with everything from evacuating people and supplying food to removing household waste and the hire of additional vehicles and machinery.
We will also support the costs of the council in giving discretionary council tax reductions for those who were flooded.
Finally, our thoughts are also with businesses in the centre of Monmouth who have been hard hit
We will also fund the council in providing discretionary reductions in non-domestic rates for affected properties.”
For more information on flooding and support provided by Monmouthshire County Council, visit: Storm Claudia - Monmouthshire
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/storm-claudia-financial-support-confirmed-monmouthshire
