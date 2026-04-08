Storm Dave in context: How the storm unfolded

Storm Dave affected the UK during 4–5 April 2026, bringing a spell of disruptive whether to parts of the country, particularly across northern and western areas.

The storm was notable for a combination of very strong winds, heavy rainfall and, for some locations, late‑season snow. While impacts were not felt everywhere, Storm Dave marked a clear return to unsettled conditions following a relatively mild and spring‑like start to April.

In this blog, we'll look at how Storm Dave impacted parts of the UK and weather any records were set during its passing.

The development and passage of Storm Dave

Storm Dave was named on 2 April as forecasts showed an increasing risk of damaging winds and heavy precipitation. The system deepened as it crossed the UK over Easter weekend, tracking eastwards and clearing into the North Sea by Sunday.

The strongest impacts were concentrated across Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and north Wales. Further south and east, conditions were generally less severe, with blustery winds at times but longer dry intervals and some sunshine, especially later in the weekend.

Wind impacts

Wind was the most significant factor associated with Storm Dave, particularly across exposed western and northern areas. Gusts of 60–70 mph were widely recorded in these regions, with higher values in particularly exposed locations.

The strongest gust during Storm Dave was recorded at Capel Curig in Gwynedd, where a gust of 93 mph was observed. This set an Easter Saturday record maximum gust at the site. Elsewhere, Aberdaron in Gwynedd saw a max gust of 83mph, while Emley Moor in West Yorkshire and St Bees Head in Cumbria both saw max gusts of 75mph.

Many other coastal and upland locations across Wales, northern England and Scotland recorded severe gale or storm‑force gusts, leading to hazardous travel conditions, difficult coastal conditions and the risk of power disruption.

Winds gradually eased on Sunday as Storm Dave cleared, though blustery showers continued across northern areas for a time.]

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