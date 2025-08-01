Storm Floris named as strong winds and heavy rain forecast

Storm Floris has been named with disruptive winds likely for northern UK from Monday.

Storm Floris has been named by the Met Office. This unseasonably disruptive system will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall across the northern half of the UK on Monday and early Tuesday.

The Yellow wind warning – issued on Friday 1 August 2025 - covers a swathe of the northern half of the UK, from Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England, and the whole of Scotland where the strongest winds are more likely to be recorded.

The warning will be in force from 6am on Monday 4 August until 6am on Tuesday 5 August 2025.

Matthew Lehnert is a Met Office Chief Meteorologist. He said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland. There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

As Storm Floris tracks across the northern half of the UK, winds will first begin to ease in the west on late Monday but remaining very strong until early Tuesday in the east of the warning area.

The 2024-2025 storm naming season so far

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024/2025 Storm Naming season. Storm Éowyn – which occurred in late January – was the last named storm to affect the UK.

Although named storms are more frequent in late autumn and winter, it is not uncommon for named storms to occur in summer.

Ahead of Storm Floris, the weekend will bring a mix of sunshine and showers.

